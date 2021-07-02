How the ‘Invisible Car Man’ does it is driving people to distraction

Videos

Be warned: this might melt your brain, just a little bit. It’s @lightskinyogi – or ‘Invisible Car Man’, if you prefer – whose exploits have got a large part of the internet scratching its head.

As the nickname suggests, it looks like he’s driving an invisible car and people have been posting all sorts of challenges in a bid to catch him out or work out how he does it (or both).

And, well, see what the heck you make of it.

Nope, we got nothing.

The video went viral on Reddit and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Dude simply has the best ass muscle control in the world. Boom. Solved.’

purpleturtlehurtler ‘Only dogs can hear his farts.’

G_L_O_N_K ‘Magnetic ballsack and a magnet under the floor.’

Mercutio999 ‘It’s in reverse. He edited the basketball game on the TV. If you don’t believe me, watch his shorts. They move without being touched. If you still don’t believe me, watch the plant when he picks it up. It starts shaking before he touches it, yet when he puts it down it’s prefectly still. All plants shake when you put them down.’

NijiKoneko ‘Even if it is in reverse he still slid into the camera like that.’

Saint-Deeps ‘Lol, everyone trying to figure out how he did it. Ya’ll are fuckin dumb. He is using magic.’

wontrememberthiscmnt

If you really want to know how he does it, the good people of Snopes have been doing some digging. Turns out it is magic!

Source TikTok lightskinyogi Reddit u/jayy8143