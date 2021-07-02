An American spotted a ‘major flaw’ in her new kettle and Brits were facepalming into next week

Videos

Britain and America has something of a strained relationship when it comes to tea, and this isn’t going to help, frankly.

Americans traditionally don’t have kettles in their kitchen so have to boil their water on the stove or wherever.

However, this appears to be changing and it might just create a whole new set of problems if this video is anything to go by.

Over on TikTok an American woman called @happygoliving shared the ‘major flaw’ in her new kettle and, well, best watch it for yourself.

Her indignation only makes it better.

“I have this amazing electric kettle, as you can see it’s filled up to the waterline, but it has a major flaw when I’m making my tea. Let me see if you can notice the major flaw that it has. “It might be hard to notice, but here it comes. Oh yeah. “So, why would they make it like this? What is the purpose? Yeah, you better turn yourself off. Water everywhere.”

Here are just a few of the many, many things people said in response.

And after reading some of the many, many comments, she had another go.

That’s better.

