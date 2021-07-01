This hilariously brutal riposte to panic buyers in an Australian supermarket is peak Aussie

Pics

We love this note that was put up in an Australian supermarket after customers started panic buying toilet rolls again after new lockdown restrictions were put in place in some parts of the country.

It was shared by Redditor Captain_cranky_au who said it was spotted in the toilet roll aisle of a Woolworths – ah, the memories – on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

LISTEN UP SHITHEADS We have a simple message to all those idiots jamming our stores and car parks. We’ve got plenty of food and other items in stock. We’ve got warehouses full of them. We won’t run out unless you bastards keep listening to other bogans on social media and snap up every item we stock before it even hits the shelf. As for toilet paper, FFS stop asking for it. We have plenty to go around if only morons like you stop buying every roll for no good reason. We value your custom and support but Jesus Christ, some of you are just fuckwits.

By all accounts it was put up by a customer rather than a member of the shop’s staff, but it’s none the worse for that.

