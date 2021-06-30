Twitter

Lee Hurst has been suspended by Twitter and everyone made the same joke

Poke Staff. Updated June 30th, 2021

As if England beating Germany at the Euros hadn’t already made it a good enough news day, Lee Hurst has been suspended from Twitter.

Hurst, the rightwing former TV comedian and anti-mask, anti-vax Brexiter – what’s not to like? – was kicked off Twitter soon after he tweeted that the alleged harassment of Chris Whitty in that grim video you might have seen ‘was not enough’.

Lots of people reported him for it …

… and now his account looks like this.

It prompted lots of satisfying responses as you might imagine.

But one joke proved more popular than any other.

This little story was rather fabulous too.

And finally, this.

