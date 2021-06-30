Lee Hurst has been suspended by Twitter and everyone made the same joke

Twitter

As if England beating Germany at the Euros hadn’t already made it a good enough news day, Lee Hurst has been suspended from Twitter.

Hurst, the rightwing former TV comedian and anti-mask, anti-vax Brexiter – what’s not to like? – was kicked off Twitter soon after he tweeted that the alleged harassment of Chris Whitty in that grim video you might have seen ‘was not enough’.

Lots of people reported him for it …

We have flagged this abhorrent tweet from Lee Hurst regarding Professor Chris Whitty and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/fUFrEywvhy — Tell MAMA UK (@TellMamaUK) June 29, 2021

… and now his account looks like this.

It prompted lots of satisfying responses as you might imagine.

Oh dear, Lee Hurst’s account has been suspended – another victim of consequence culture. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 30, 2021

they think Lee Hurst is all over… it is now! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zfOEHRxeQ6 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 30, 2021

“This account violated Twitter’s terms by making false claims that Lee Hurst is a comedian.” — BlueDino 💙 (@BlueDino38) June 30, 2021

Now his account's been suspended, Lee Hurst can go back to… erm… nope, I got nothing. — Jason (@NickMotown) June 30, 2021

I see Lee Hurst's Twitter has been suspended. I guess that's him spending the next few weeks talking to himself in an empty room. Cheer up Lee. It'll remind you of your last comedy tour. — Phil Dore (@PhilJDore) June 30, 2021

But one joke proved more popular than any other.

Well it's taken a long time, but I'm finally laughing at Lee Hurst. pic.twitter.com/ZT3sYNtHQg — Lauritz🇪🇺🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@Lauretz3) June 30, 2021

Former comedian Lee Hurst has made Britain laugh for the first time since the mid-90s https://t.co/7qfyaiXFAK — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 30, 2021

The first time Lee Hurst has ever made me laugh. Comedian Lee Hurst kicked off twitter for abusive Chris Whitty tweets https://t.co/ZEnr3VaANg — Taffy (@TGFMichaelRosen) June 30, 2021

Lee Hurst getting suspended from Twitter's funnier than anything he's ever said. — Sid (@HertsSid) June 30, 2021

Finally, I'm laughing at comedian Lee Hurst. 👋 pic.twitter.com/PB91PNtWNl — Joo (@JoosyJew) June 30, 2021

Now this is funny, Lee Hurst – see you can do it, when you try!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WObjeGSOB9 — Gillian Hudson 💙💙 (@JillHudson21) June 30, 2021

This little story was rather fabulous too.

Lee Hurst was compere at stand-up once. He asked my Welsh friend if she spoke the language. She said “tipyn bach” & he said “Hur, hur. Does that mean ‘I shag sheep’?” She replied: “No. It means don’t mess with me baldy.”

Well, one of them got a standing ovation. — Rnfrw (@Rnfrw) June 30, 2021

And finally, this.

Lee Hurst's twitter account has been suspended. Proof imho that it's better to report and call out offensive accounts than to simply ignore them. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2021

READ MORE

Lee Hurst’s been suspended by Twitter so enjoy these 5 times he was owned into next week