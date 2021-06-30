Lee Hurst’s been suspended by Twitter so enjoy these 5 times he was owned into next week

Twitter

Spare a thought – only kidding – for right wing former TV comedian Lee Hurst who has been kicked off Twitter.

Hurst’s account was suspended soon after a particularly grim tweet in which he said the alleged harassment of England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty was ‘not enough.’

So what better way to mark the occasion – apart from raising a glass – than with these five supremely satisfying times Hurst was owned into next week, beginning with what happened on Tuesday.

1. On that shocking video of Chris Whitty being harassed

(via)

2. When he compared Covid to the Black Death

(via)

3. This war-themed dig at vaccinations backfired spectacularly

(via)

4. When he had anti-mask supermarket strop

(via)

5. On Brexit and the Irish border

(via)

