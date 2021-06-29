This supremely patient and well-behaved dog wins ‘awww!’ of the week

Animals

This clip of a dog playing fetch went viral because of what happened after his ball ended up in the road.

Well, that and the dog’s reaction when he got his ball back.

Awww!

“Dad, can you get my ball from the twilight zone?”

senworseba ‘The road is LAVA!’

BrownSugarBare ‘What a gorgeous dog and smart. One of the best things you could have taught your dog, it could possibly save it’s life.’

Bily-Nelson

