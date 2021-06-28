Hungry Hippos but with a dog instead of a hippo is 26 seconds well spent
A novel twist on a children’s classic, this game of Hungry Hippos is immeasurably improved by this, shared by meister2a over on Reddit.
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘Normally I don’t like modern updates to classic games. I’ll make an exception for Hungry Hungry Huskies though.’
AndrewFGleich
‘This made me happy – especially when he sneaks the orange players “win” pocket.’
Exceptional_Angell
‘Cheating dog. Took some of orange’s bounty.’
heckinpupperdoggo
‘It’s not cheating when it’s left in the open.’
Splickity-Lit
Source Reddit u/meister2a
