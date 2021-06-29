News

When a bigot railed against their Pride train, ScotRail had the perfect putdown

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2021

As LGBTQ+ Pride month draws to a close, people will have mixed feelings about seeing an end to corporate shows of support, with some being so performatively bandwagon-hopping it’s painful to see.

Higher profile support comes from such quarters as LEGO’s rainbow-coloured, multi-gendered – or non-gendered – Everyone Is Awesome set, or Skittles’ white packs, because ‘Only one rainbow matters during Pride‘.

Both companies, and others, are donating some of their profits to LGBTQ+ charities, and have been accused of being too ‘woke’, although there’s no sign of them going broke because of it.

Scottish railway company, ScotRail, went big and went home with this Pride tribute.

Here are a few of the many positive reactions to their tweet.

Among a few less supportive comments was this response.

It was the kind of tweet for which the word ‘ratioed’ was invented.

Best of all, ScotRail’s on-duty social media person wasn’t having it.

via GIPHY

Well said, Ste.

Tweeters appreciated the putdown.

This sums up the good feelings.

ScotRail really knows how to pick their social media team, because it isn’t the first time they’ve owned a bigot.

