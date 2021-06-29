When a bigot railed against their Pride train, ScotRail had the perfect putdown

News

As LGBTQ+ Pride month draws to a close, people will have mixed feelings about seeing an end to corporate shows of support, with some being so performatively bandwagon-hopping it’s painful to see.

Higher profile support comes from such quarters as LEGO’s rainbow-coloured, multi-gendered – or non-gendered – Everyone Is Awesome set, or Skittles’ white packs, because ‘Only one rainbow matters during Pride‘.

Both companies, and others, are donating some of their profits to LGBTQ+ charities, and have been accused of being too ‘woke’, although there’s no sign of them going broke because of it.

Scottish railway company, ScotRail, went big and went home with this Pride tribute.

Seen our #PrideOfScotRail train yet? Don’t worry if not, it’ll be wearing this design until it needs repainted in 2029! — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 25, 2021

Here are a few of the many positive reactions to their tweet.

Thank you. While symbolic, it's very welcome. Now, pay your essential workers properly and end the strikes. https://t.co/vyrHfkQi1w — Radical Independence Queers (@RadIndyQueers) June 27, 2021

I hadn't seen the front until now. Do the whole fleet! https://t.co/DVbiR3DHYI — Jenny Gray 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Grayface_Ghost) June 27, 2021

I WANT TO RIDE THE SCOTTISH PRIDE TRAIN 🥺 https://t.co/WeOhntoHDN — annie🌈 (@dannikaundomiel) June 28, 2021

Among a few less supportive comments was this response.

It was the kind of tweet for which the word ‘ratioed’ was invented.

You already have your representation, son. pic.twitter.com/tasGq7l8Pd — David Rogan (@rogie91) June 28, 2021

What would the straight colours even be, like “rented house magnolia” — Hannah 🚲 (@theeyecollector) June 27, 2021

Best of all, ScotRail’s on-duty social media person wasn’t having it.

Straight people aren't punched in the face for holding hands with their life partner, nor are the executed in other countries simply for being straight. Please educate yourself on the matter before commenting such nonsense. ^Ste — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 26, 2021

via GIPHY

Well said, Ste.

Tweeters appreciated the putdown.

Ste is gonna get called into his bosses office soon. For his promotion to King 👑😂👑 — Barrett Bear (@Barrett_BearFA) June 28, 2021

Not all heroes wear capes… but I think Ste should definitely have one!! 🏳️‍🌈👌 https://t.co/AMKBmMpvvc — 🐇LieseInWonderland⏱ (@nibbledbyducks) June 27, 2021

This sums up the good feelings.

You absolute beaut 😍. Thankyou for using your platform to promote love over hate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VzXVHFW6oI — Moira Wetherell (@MoiraWetherell) June 28, 2021

ScotRail really knows how to pick their social media team, because it isn’t the first time they’ve owned a bigot.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox saw red over London’s Pride traffic lights and the takedowns were absolutely fabulous

Source ScotRail Image ScotRail