Laurence Fox saw red over London’s Pride traffic lights and the takedowns were absolutely fabulous

Back in 2016, Transport for London joined in with the Pride celebrations by changing the images on the green part of some traffic lights to ones more fitting for the occasion than a lone stick person.

Traffic lights on the #Pride march route to display & celebrate our tolerance and diversity. #nofilter #lovewins pic.twitter.com/mcvtUArBZN — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 19, 2016

Here are the six designs included on the fifty or so lights in the Trafalgar Square area.



In fact, the lights were so popular that they’ve been in place ever since.

However, it seems that they’re not popular with everyone, because failed London mayoral candidate, Laurence Fox tweeted this.

And this.

Perhaps he doesn’t see colours. Tweeters had a lot to say about his latest outburst, and these are something to be proud of.

1.

hi it's me, a 43-year-old man who is mad at a traffic light, to the point I'm not even crossing the road, despite needing to cross it, such is my rage https://t.co/97Ja90GdcX — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) June 7, 2021

2.

Mate don't hang about waiting for lights to change you'll be late for your… oh… nevermind. https://t.co/ewkCWdClqj — Gwastraff Amser (@GwastraffA) June 7, 2021

3.

Well I sincerely hope he owns the woke left by crossing when it's red. https://t.co/Or7QB0WQd0 — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 7, 2021

4.

You're shouting at a traffic light… https://t.co/UQpXfFxo8o — Jono (@jonoread) June 7, 2021

5.

when you see your 76th Pret of the day https://t.co/NNMSzUYJES — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) June 7, 2021

6.

Crying about a traffic light now, is it? pic.twitter.com/7GIMNdWZWW — 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ Liam 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@RhylBoi) June 7, 2021

7.