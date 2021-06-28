This alternative Matt Hancock resignation video is almost as cringeworthy – and a lot funnier
The Matt Hancock story – and we don’t need to specify which one – has been machine-gunned into our news feeds over the past few days, with each update more stupefying than the last.
One of those updates came via a video from Matt Hancock.
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 26, 2021
The former Health Secretary’s resignation statement – which didn’t include the grovelling apology very much deserved by the public – garnered a lot of reactions.
I really, really can’t believe he’s dropped a ‘build back better’ in there. I don’t know why I can’t believe it. But I still can’t. https://t.co/qCIkA7HPTf
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 26, 2021
This message isn't for us.
It's for his paymasters ("build back better" anyone…? 🙄)
Now he'll be free to pocket much more than someone else's wife.
Horrible little man driven by his own agenda. https://t.co/uZQOdQ3Vnj
— Bev Turner 🌸 (@beverleyturner) June 26, 2021
Sad that it took a corridor snog and clump of arsecheek to get rid of him considering all the many lives his tenure cost and all the public money he wasted https://t.co/c5m8NynGTi
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 26, 2021
Comedian Alistair Green also reacted to the cringeworthy appearance – with his own version. It’s a comedic triumph, but not safe for work.
matt hancock pic.twitter.com/i3b39HKAu8
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) June 25, 2021
My buddy, Grant Shapps, said
“Look, let’s not judge him on hos private life. Let’s judge him on his time in office.”
That’s not ideal, I don’t think. Don’t really judge me on that, either.
Maybe, I don’t know, judge me on my charisma.
Alistair’s video was far more well received than Hancock’s.
Give this don a TV show I beg. https://t.co/Zu6O6yt2j8
— Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) June 25, 2021
Too funny 😂 https://t.co/LxRFjmMFgd
— Nikki Alderson (@NikkiAlderson2) June 26, 2021
A true modern day masterpiece https://t.co/58DQeYYHQX
— Coley B (@jwec28) June 25, 2021
"trust me, it's knickers" might just be the greatest one liner outside of Seinfeld. Absolutely brilliant
— Gary The No-Trash Cougar (@notrashcougar) June 27, 2021
You can tell it’s good, because it has that Partridge effect.
This is scarily good and now I need to go and shower and use a godly amount of hot water and soap to make myself feel clean again.
— martine. (@datcat) June 27, 2021
You can follow Alistair over on Instagram as well as Twitter.
