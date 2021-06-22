This American’s review of a British seaside trip had people in hysterics
Spare a thought for this American guy whose trip to the British seaside wasn’t all he hoped it would be.
Nick Alexander is used to the glorious white sands of Miami so it’s fair to say his visit to Weston-super-Mare didn’t entirely match what he is used to.
Here’s what Nick – or Mr Miami UK as he is also known – had to say in his TikTok review which went viral because, well, watch.
@mr.miami_ukSomeone needs to take me to a real U.K. Beach Please!! #britishbeach #wow #mrmiamiuk #badday #mud #westernsupermare #neveragain #beach #reststop #fyp
And just in case you didn’t get quite how irritated he was, he also did this.
@mr.miami_ukIs this a beach?? ##britishbeach ##fail ##mudside ##seaside
Nick is from Wolverhampton so maybe the two-and-a-half hour drive didn’t help either.
The good news was there was no shortage of advice for next time he goes to the beach.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
At least he enjoyed the rollercoaster.
@mr.miami_ukThe Fair was the highlight of the day!! I need friends in Cornwall or Devon ASAP!! ##mrmiamiuk ##pov ##rollercoaster ##westonsupermare ##fypシ
And you can find lots more from Mr Miami on TikTok here.
READ MORE
Non-British people shared the British things that really baffle them – 27 favourites
Source TikTok @MrMiami H/T Indy100
More from the Poke
Boris Johnson won’t like this brutal timeline of his handling of the Delta variant
This TikTok about reaching out to a fan goes to a funny and unexpected place