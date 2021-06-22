This American’s review of a British seaside trip had people in hysterics

Videos

Spare a thought for this American guy whose trip to the British seaside wasn’t all he hoped it would be.

Nick Alexander is used to the glorious white sands of Miami so it’s fair to say his visit to Weston-super-Mare didn’t entirely match what he is used to.

Here’s what Nick – or Mr Miami UK as he is also known – had to say in his TikTok review which went viral because, well, watch.

And just in case you didn’t get quite how irritated he was, he also did this.

Nick is from Wolverhampton so maybe the two-and-a-half hour drive didn’t help either.

The good news was there was no shortage of advice for next time he goes to the beach.

At least he enjoyed the rollercoaster.

And you can find lots more from Mr Miami on TikTok here.

Source TikTok @MrMiami H/T Indy100