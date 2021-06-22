A Nando’s customer was mocked for measuring his ‘rip off’ chicken – 9 hottest takedowns

Pics

If you’re having a meal out and the food doesn’t live up to expectations, then you can always politely point it out to the waiting staff and hope they’ll give you another one.

Or you can do what we always do and just eat it anyway and say yes, everything’s fine.

Alternatively you can do what this person did when their Nando’s chicken dinner wasn’t entirely what he was hoping for. You can measure it with a tape measure and share the picture on Twitter.

And if you’re thinking it prompted no end of mockery, you’d be right. Here are the 9 hottest takedowns.

1.

“Going for a scran love” “Have you got everything?” “Yeah” “Phone?” “Yeah” “Money?” “Yes!” “Keys?” “Bloody hell love, I’ve got everything!!” “Tape measure?” “Ahhhh shit yeah, I’ll grab that now” — Ashton Lee (@Ashton29lee) June 20, 2021

2.

‘Tape measure in Nandos’ is the dad move by which all dad moves will be judged in future 👏👏👏 https://t.co/U8mvA73ykX — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 21, 2021

3.

Is everything okay babe? You haven’t touched your 9.1cm chicken burger https://t.co/bvPYGHnqpo — ☕️ (@W0rds0nAScreen) June 20, 2021

4.

I feel you mate. Look what the garage sold me! pic.twitter.com/R3NWubczCT — Steven (@Reachingbroom) June 20, 2021

5.

6.

7.

Some tomatoes are big tho and some chickens are small stop body shaming — Aunt Cunt (@AuntCunt) June 20, 2021

8.

“Right dad we’re taking you to Nando’s”

‘Hold on a second while I grab my tape measure’ https://t.co/IxQbIyAkzu — BelfastDon (@BelfastDon) June 20, 2021

9.

Unless you got a spirit level as well then that’s unfair, one of the ends might be chunkier — Kerry Dite (@dite_kerry) June 20, 2021

And finally …

To be fair it does look a bit small. Although surely it’s not the size that counts, it’s what they did with it. And so on.

Last word to Nando’s.

Please get in touch here https://t.co/9m3ZaicyB6 — Nando’s (@NandosUK) June 20, 2021

Played it straighter than the tape measure.

READ MORE

Service staff are sharing the funny lies they tell customers to get them off their back – 23 favourites

Source Twitter @jkurensky H/T Indy100