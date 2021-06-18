‘When Americans say they’re part European’ is funny because it’s true
The very funny TikTok duo, Calvin and Habs, who are actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, have a hilarious way of highlighting what it’s like to be European in the US, with sketches like this –
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @nesto20 When Germans Find Out About Tipping in the U.S. ##german ##usa ##comedy ##tipping ##fypシ
They’ve recently flagged up an aspect of the American psyche that is rarely more noticeable than on Saint Patrick’s Day – the concept of identifying very strongly with the nationality of distant ancestors.
@calvinandhabs
Olive Garden Italians. (@lionfieldmusic can you guys relate?) ##usa ##europe ##fyp ##comedy ##heritage
Olive Garden should sponsor them – or at least give them some money-off coupons.
TikTok user @theangrygerman0 agreed with their take, saying “As a German in the US I can say this is spot on.”
They weren’t the only one.
Someone named @andrea.g.amato had a query.
Name checks out.
In case you think Calvin and Habs’ observations are a one-way street, this lovely bit of self-parody will put that straight.
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @theangrygerman0 Jaywalking should be a Federal Offense ##german ##usa ##safetyfirst ##fyp ##comedy
♬ King Porter Stomp – 1987 Remastered – Benny Goodman and His Orchestra & Benny Goodman
If TikTok’s your thing, they never miss.
READ MORE
This hilarious explanation of German humour gets dark really quickly
Source Calvin and Habs Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Jacob Rees-Mogg claims Matt Hancock is a successful genius – 9 funniest counterclaims
This GB News presenter got Covid and computer viruses mixed up and it’s our favourite gaffe so far