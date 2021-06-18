‘When Americans say they’re part European’ is funny because it’s true

Videos

The very funny TikTok duo, Calvin and Habs, who are actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, have a hilarious way of highlighting what it’s like to be European in the US, with sketches like this –

They’ve recently flagged up an aspect of the American psyche that is rarely more noticeable than on Saint Patrick’s Day – the concept of identifying very strongly with the nationality of distant ancestors.

Olive Garden should sponsor them – or at least give them some money-off coupons.

TikTok user @theangrygerman0 agreed with their take, saying “As a German in the US I can say this is spot on.”

They weren’t the only one.

Someone named @andrea.g.amato had a query.

Name checks out.

In case you think Calvin and Habs’ observations are a one-way street, this lovely bit of self-parody will put that straight.

If TikTok’s your thing, they never miss.

