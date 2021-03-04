This hilarious explanation of German humour gets dark really quickly

Videos

German TikTokers Calvin and Habs, actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, got a back-handed compliment from @pcampos2000 in response to one of their videos.

They asked “When did Germans start getting a sense of humor? lol”

Calvin and Habs responded by explaining the origins of German humour. It’s funny, but very, very dark.

TikTok users suggested other German stories in much the same vein.

One person was a little concerned about them.

Reditors had yet more disturbing German children’s stories to share.

I once baby sat for a German family, the kids wanted me to read them a German story…The whole book was about a hedgehog wandering around asking different animals if they knew who pooped on his head.

CrashBlossom_42

One of my favorites is “Max und Moritz”, the story of two brothers who pull nasty pranks on everyone until they get themselves killed during one of them and fed to the chickens.

b0tb0y1654

I’d give this video 2 thumbs down if I had thumbs to give.

CrewMemberNumber6

With so many suggestions flooding in, the guys decided to give us part two – or zwei.

We googled The Inky Boys.

via Gfycat

Oh, and in case you were wondering what it was that made @pcampos2000 comment on their sense of humour, it was this.

If you’re on TikTok, they’re an essential follow.

READ MORE

This German grammar book from 1913 really isn’t messing around

Source Calvin&Habs Image Screengrab