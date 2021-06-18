News

Simply 13 of the funniest fails from the first week of GB News

Poke Staff. Updated June 18th, 2021

If this week has been about one thing, it’s been about GB News.

Andrew Neil’s new ‘anti-woke’ TV channel has got the whole country talking, just not in ways it presumably would have been hoping for.

And just in case you missed any of them, here are 13 of the funniest fails so far.

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing – of course you’re in the mood for this sort of thing – you can find lots more at @GBNewsFails Twitter over here on Twitter.

1. When presenter Mercy Muroki confused coronavirus with a computer virus

2. This NSFW introduction to the weather

3. This interview didn’t go entirely to plan

4. When they said Enid Blyton created the Magnificent Seven

5. Mike Hunt!

6. Mike Oxlong!

7. Cleo Torez!

8. When this comedian bared his bum

(and here’s that moment in full)

9. Epic picture fail

10. Close but no cigar

11. Ever feel like someone’s watching you?

12. Always remember to address the person you’re talking to

13. Oh, the irony

And finally …

READ MORE

Laurence Fox returned his Specsavers award for boycotting GB News and the mockery was eye-watering

H/T Twitter @GBNewsFails

More from the Poke