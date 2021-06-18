Simply 13 of the funniest fails from the first week of GB News

News

If this week has been about one thing, it’s been about GB News.

Andrew Neil’s new ‘anti-woke’ TV channel has got the whole country talking, just not in ways it presumably would have been hoping for.

And just in case you missed any of them, here are 13 of the funniest fails so far.

1. When presenter Mercy Muroki confused coronavirus with a computer virus

Presenter confuses computer virus with biological virus. Colin knows what’s happened and has to look down to avoid a big LOLLE I suspect. Golden footage. #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/VnwRp76RgL — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

2. This NSFW introduction to the weather

3. This interview didn’t go entirely to plan

4. When they said Enid Blyton created the Magnificent Seven

No, GB News. Enid Blyton was not behind The Magnificent Seven #GBNews pic.twitter.com/JB0ETxyDlb — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

5. Mike Hunt!

It’s a technological car crash. Either there’s a real Mike Hunt out there, or someone was having a laugh… editorial discretion should be advised… #GBNews pic.twitter.com/jhCPl6cwdO — Ian Pinnell (@ianpinnell) June 15, 2021

6. Mike Oxlong!

Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1 — Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021

7. Cleo Torez!

Oh my days. Cleo Torez gets a mention before the watershed #GBNews pic.twitter.com/ni143ol0Tz — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 16, 2021

8. When this comedian bared his bum

(and here’s that moment in full)

9. Epic picture fail

Now it is time for Simon McCoy’s ‘Good News,’ featuring pictures of cute animals etc etc. Unfortunately, they cannot show you the pictures. #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/YiuDa4sJOV — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

10. Close but no cigar

Thank you for tweet….I was worried after interview I was not going to get one 😉 RT @GBNewsFails: How are we spelling Paphitis today? #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/ORuLYBtZk5 — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) June 17, 2021

11. Ever feel like someone’s watching you?

12. Always remember to address the person you’re talking to

Probably best to direct your question to 1 person rather than 2 if you want them to know who’s answering🕣 @GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/xWwXZFoguA — Sean (@WafcSean) June 17, 2021

13. Oh, the irony

And finally …

Flipped onto that channel to see if I could see any funny names being read out on air and caught Dan Wotsit having a moment of self-awareness pic.twitter.com/dVZFh70zQn — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 15, 2021

