Larry and Paul’s alternative briefing says what the real one would never dare

If you aren’t familiar with the alternative Daily Briefing from Larry and Paul, you’ve been missing a satirical treat. It’s a lot like the Downing Street briefings, only more honest – and this one’s intentionally funny.

This week’s offering includes a nod to GB News – the grift that keeps on giving.

Seems about right.

When the guys shared it to Twitter, it got a far better reception than any we’ve ever seen for the Boris Johnson or Matt Hancock versions.

These guys deserve a knighthood. The one we gave to Geoff Boycott probably needs re-homing. https://t.co/NQ7eswb7aM — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 16, 2021

Pretty much sums up the bungled ongoing response to Covid-19 by Boris Johnson et al. https://t.co/A7BhUVUeIU — Mandy Holmes 🇬🇧🇺🇲🌎❤️ (@MandyHo05604823) June 17, 2021

These get better & better. Thought the last one couldn’t be beaten with the Johnson double thumbs up & lockdown spin generator, but this one is even better. The new 3 part slogan should be a keeper – sums them up 100% https://t.co/cBV1AfCzfa — Kathie (@Kathie75) June 16, 2021

The date of freedom day is one of the funniest things I have ever heard, but I might have heatstroke. https://t.co/rxTBrNTZMA — Mark Catley (@dukeofbeeston) June 16, 2021

Hands up if you’d be a hundred per cent down with this –

Give them a follow on Twitter or subscribe to their YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of their great content.

