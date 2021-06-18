Larry and Paul’s alternative briefing says what the real one would never dare
If you aren’t familiar with the alternative Daily Briefing from Larry and Paul, you’ve been missing a satirical treat. It’s a lot like the Downing Street briefings, only more honest – and this one’s intentionally funny.
This week’s offering includes a nod to GB News – the grift that keeps on giving.
Seems about right.
When the guys shared it to Twitter, it got a far better reception than any we’ve ever seen for the Boris Johnson or Matt Hancock versions.
These guys deserve a knighthood.
The one we gave to Geoff Boycott probably needs re-homing. https://t.co/NQ7eswb7aM
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 16, 2021
Pretty much sums up the bungled ongoing response to Covid-19 by Boris Johnson et al. https://t.co/A7BhUVUeIU
— Mandy Holmes 🇬🇧🇺🇲🌎❤️ (@MandyHo05604823) June 17, 2021
These get better & better. Thought the last one couldn’t be beaten with the Johnson double thumbs up & lockdown spin generator, but this one is even better. The new 3 part slogan should be a keeper – sums them up 100% https://t.co/cBV1AfCzfa
— Kathie (@Kathie75) June 16, 2021
Best. Slogan. Yet. pic.twitter.com/qCzuuOpsti
— Jenna Martin 💙 👽📻 (@phoenix_705) June 16, 2021
The date of freedom day is one of the funniest things I have ever heard, but I might have heatstroke. https://t.co/rxTBrNTZMA
— Mark Catley (@dukeofbeeston) June 16, 2021
Hands up if you’d be a hundred per cent down with this –
Campaign for @larryandpaul to do all Gov briefings from now on #RealDailyBriefing #threepartslogan https://t.co/vr7rzJe2I8
— Lian Boyle (@lianboyle) June 16, 2021
Give them a follow on Twitter or subscribe to their YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of their great content.
