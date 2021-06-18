Videos

Larry and Paul’s alternative briefing says what the real one would never dare

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2021

If you aren’t familiar with the alternative Daily Briefing from Larry and Paul, you’ve been missing a satirical treat. It’s a lot like the Downing Street briefings, only more honest – and this one’s intentionally funny.

This week’s offering includes a nod to GB News – the grift that keeps on giving.

Seems about right.

When the guys shared it to Twitter, it got a far better reception than any we’ve ever seen for the Boris Johnson or Matt Hancock versions.

Hands up if you’d be a hundred per cent down with this –

