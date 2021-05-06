Videos

This alternative Downing Street briefing has all the crucial updates you need

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2021

If you missed the latest government coronavirus briefing, and even if you didn’t, fear not – Larry and Paul have recorded a much more informative version.

Watch and learn.

We apologise for any shudders you may have experienced at the words ‘fertile wink’.

via Gfycat

Here’s just a little of the love the sketch got after Larry and Paul posted it on Twitter.

Finally – some advice that would have been far more use at the start.

What can I say? We’re just mavericks.

