This alternative Downing Street briefing has all the crucial updates you need
If you missed the latest government coronavirus briefing, and even if you didn’t, fear not – Larry and Paul have recorded a much more informative version.
Watch and learn.
We apologise for any shudders you may have experienced at the words ‘fertile wink’.
Here’s just a little of the love the sketch got after Larry and Paul posted it on Twitter.
Closer to the truth than the actual news… https://t.co/qz4G45lbfW
— Neil (@aorneil) May 5, 2021
I think I’d trust these chaps more than any of the current crop of politicians, from either side of the house! Well done again @larryandpaul https://t.co/GgbIPAoMhr
— Grange Dental (@grange_dental) May 5, 2021
So needed this today 😂😂😂#Hartlepool #LineofDutyFinale #LondonMayor https://t.co/NFhHuYdtcP
— Renata Czinkotai 💙🌹 (@coalfaceshaman) May 5, 2021
Glad to see someone supporting @NadineDorries in her campaign for "New Maths" https://t.co/Ns0sKe0wBL
— Dr George (@GStJLeather) May 5, 2021
Finally – some advice that would have been far more use at the start.
A classic amongst classics! Spot on and the reference to midwives is pitch perfect for a laugh – best not drink anything until you’ve finished as my water sprayed everywhere! Still choking! 😉 https://t.co/oDA6rD7LWL
— Fiona Thompson 💙 (@FionaThompson16) May 5, 2021
What can I say? We’re just mavericks.
