This alternative Downing Street briefing has all the crucial updates you need

If you missed the latest government coronavirus briefing, and even if you didn’t, fear not – Larry and Paul have recorded a much more informative version.

Watch and learn.

We apologise for any shudders you may have experienced at the words ‘fertile wink’.

Here’s just a little of the love the sketch got after Larry and Paul posted it on Twitter.

Closer to the truth than the actual news… https://t.co/qz4G45lbfW — Neil (@aorneil) May 5, 2021

I think I’d trust these chaps more than any of the current crop of politicians, from either side of the house! Well done again @larryandpaul https://t.co/GgbIPAoMhr — Grange Dental (@grange_dental) May 5, 2021

Glad to see someone supporting @NadineDorries in her campaign for "New Maths" https://t.co/Ns0sKe0wBL — Dr George (@GStJLeather) May 5, 2021

Finally – some advice that would have been far more use at the start.

A classic amongst classics! Spot on and the reference to midwives is pitch perfect for a laugh – best not drink anything until you’ve finished as my water sprayed everywhere! Still choking! 😉 https://t.co/oDA6rD7LWL — Fiona Thompson 💙 (@FionaThompson16) May 5, 2021

What can I say? We’re just mavericks.

