Lee Hurst’s ‘Black Death’ dig at the Covid vaccine wasn’t the killer line he thought it was – 13 deadly comebacks

Poke Staff. Updated June 17th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for right wing former TV comedian Lee Hurst who used the Black Death to have a dig at people getting the coronavirus vaccine and it didn’t end well, it didn’t end well at all.

The anti-vax, anti-mask Brexiter and ‘proud Covidiot’ – what’s to like? – had this to say over on Twitter.

And the takedowns came thick and fast. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

This person had some numbers, just in case anyone still wasn’t convinced.

In short …

Source Twitter @LeeHurstComic

