Lee Hurst’s ‘Black Death’ dig at the Covid vaccine wasn’t the killer line he thought it was – 13 deadly comebacks
Spare a thought – only kidding – for right wing former TV comedian Lee Hurst who used the Black Death to have a dig at people getting the coronavirus vaccine and it didn’t end well, it didn’t end well at all.
The anti-vax, anti-mask Brexiter and ‘proud Covidiot’ – what’s to like? – had this to say over on Twitter.
And the takedowns came thick and fast. Here are our favourites.
1.
remember the good old days when 30-60 percent of us would die of the fucking plague pic.twitter.com/6QoP2IN6Ux
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 17, 2021
2.
The Black Death killed at least 25 million Europeans – a third of the population of the continent. Devastation and misery wrecked on millions more. But despite that, contemporary reports did conclude that it was still a whole lot funnier than your tweets. https://t.co/fXExwLFFUT
— Otto English (@Otto_English) June 17, 2021
3.
Lee Hurst is to historical epidemiology what Lee Hurst is to comedy.
— ⁉️ (@_tillyflip_) June 17, 2021
4.
It did kill roughly 25,000,000 people though which coincidentally enough is 24,999,999 more than the audience at your last gig.
— John Paynter (@JohnPaynter1970) June 17, 2021
5.
Interesting history fact Lee. The word ‘quarantine’ originated from ‘quarantina’ meaning 40 days. This was the 40 day isolation ships practised as a public health measure during plague outbreaks. So, there were public health prevention measures, even then.
— Pete Matthews (@PeteMatthews19) June 17, 2021
6.
The Black Death killed around 25,000,000, c.half of the European population.
We survived as a species the same way as ever – the fittest survived. (Quite how your ancestors survived is anybody’s guess, maybe they were protected by the cave they lived in.)
— Sir Alan B’Stard MP QC PhD KPMG (@BStardAlan) June 17, 2021
7.
The Great Fire of London went out without a proper Fire Service so why do we even bother having one now?
— Paul Vayro (@patientman) June 17, 2021
8.
It killed an estimated 75-200 million people Lee.
Spread by fleas on rats.
Why don’t you do a scientific experiment and bring rats into your gaff, introduce the bubonic plague to them and see how you get on.
We’ll watch on zoom.
Melt. https://t.co/FIjGbZOF68
— Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) June 17, 2021
9.
We survived as a species despite a quarter of humanity perishing in agony, then you read a Lee Hurst tweet and question whether that was, in fact, a good thing. pic.twitter.com/qFPkAV8GZk
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 17, 2021
10.
I didn’t really have on my bingo card today – ‘washed-up comic from the 90s is in favour of the deaths of about a quarter of the world’s population,’ but here we are.
— Liz Tray (@LizTray) June 17, 2021
11.
Never mind pictures of people receiving vaccinations during the Black Death. Has anybody got pictures of a paying audience at a Lee Hurst show?
— David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 17, 2021
12.
Also, they tell us an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs – and yet, here you are.
— Citizen K (@PrimeShade) June 17, 2021
13.
Just Lee Hurst advocating the death of 25 million people so he can grab a pint while regaling the locals in the Ram's Head with tales of how he used to call Rory McGrath names on TV 30 years ago. https://t.co/8jvuLMuuy2
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) June 17, 2021
This person had some numbers, just in case anyone still wasn’t convinced.
Ah, you see Lee, conservative estimates say that the Black Death (to which I assume you mean the outbreak of the 1340s-1350s) killed roughly 1/4 of the population of Europe. So that’d be 186 million dead today; or 17 million dead in the UK in the space of a year or so. https://t.co/LRyZVv5zkI
— Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) June 17, 2021
In short …
Half of Europeans survived, Lee. You’re right about that.
Think carefully now. What happened to the other half? https://t.co/NE1QPcq6ZL pic.twitter.com/NqJQl53u26
— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 17, 2021
READ MORE
Laurence Fox returned his Specsavers award for boycotting GB News and the mockery was eye-watering
Source Twitter @LeeHurstComic
More from the Poke
Fox News said Putin owned Biden with his textbook manspreading and was schooled into next week
Donald Trump is tilting at windmills that ‘kill everything’ – 13 wind-powered takedowns