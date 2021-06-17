Donald Trump is tilting at windmills that ‘kill everything’ – 13 wind-powered takedowns

Videos

To the world of Donald Trump – stick with us, please – where the former president took time out of his busy schedule to talk to Fox News where he had windmills on his mind.

Deadly windmills.

Trump says windmills kill everything pic.twitter.com/A98fFFrJnV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2021

He really doesn’t like windmills, does he?

“They’re making windmills all over the place. They kill our land and kill our birds. They kill everything,” Trump says of windmills on Hannity — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2021

Here are our favourite 13 things people had to say about that.

Despite their intermittency, windmills will kill us all https://t.co/4r0pqlVvmc — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 17, 2021

It's true a windmill just killed me https://t.co/96bDRu4ZQK — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 17, 2021

That's what happened to the dinosaurs. Windmills killed them all. https://t.co/pRU1Zd9F0u — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 17, 2021

I’m now starting to believe he had some kind of mini golf incident as a child — Brian Brewer (@bbrewerstandup) June 17, 2021

JOE BIDEN: America is back!

DONALD TRUMP: Windmills kill, we need to stop using computers, and how about that wheel? Was my idea. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 17, 2021

I have been killed by a windmill three times this week alone. https://t.co/EDEKkClnvc — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 17, 2021

The former guy, whose incompetence led to 500,000 American deaths from COVID on his watch, claims that windmills “kill everything.”🙄 https://t.co/SWvlmpfWz3 — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) June 17, 2021

God I had managed to forget about this nonsense https://t.co/eyPyoD5zG3 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) June 17, 2021

It's true. Last time I saw a windmill there was nothing left living in a hundred miles. Then I died. https://t.co/Ff0FXWNZQf — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) June 17, 2021

You know what the hell kills more bird by orders of magnitude? Greenhouse gas emissions and the loss of habitat caused by global warming. — DirtyNerney 🇺🇸 (@DirtyNerney) June 17, 2021

Hannity is a perfect Sancho Panza. https://t.co/mGv923IqI9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 17, 2021

It wasn’t all Trump had to say in the Fox News interview. Here are another two highlights (of sorts).

when an intern asks me for a letter of recommendation pic.twitter.com/jQsGWnN9u0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2021

You might remember this fabulous @MrMichaelSpicer takedown of what Trump had to say about windmills last year.

the room next door – President Trump and Windmills pic.twitter.com/OoDVjOoyOs — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 11, 2020

Follow @MrMichaelSpicer on Twitter here (and live dates here).

