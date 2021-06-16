‘The 8-year-olds are forming gangs. I think I want to join this one’

Life

A fascinating glimpse into ‘gang culture’ in children as young as eight. Eight!

And it’s just brilliant, a picture shared by Redditor airwalker08 who said: ‘I found this with my 8 y/o’s stuff. I think the second graders are forming gangs. I kind of want to join this one.’

Can we be in the Meatball Kingdom please?

‘Not gonna lie. The Meatball Kingdom sounds badass.’

sysadminbj “I am loyal and I will respect other meatballs”. This kid is going places.’

momtobe908 ‘Going? Kid is already King of the Meatballs and in second grade, no less.’

putdownthekitten This is a legally binding contract to the meatball Kingdom.

Take this seriously.

HydeSpectre ‘Meatball Kingdom later becomes the Meatloaf Empire once the kid gets into his 20s.’

ArrowRobber

Source Reddit u/airwalker08