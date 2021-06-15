The glorious takedown of a ‘Karen’ who complained about a children’s treehouse is simply perfect

Life

The takedown of this ‘Karen’ who complained about a children’s treehouse being built in the woods went wildly viral because it’s just so well done.

It was shared by killHACKS over on Reddit and it’s a masterclass in restrained fury, making its point with absolute perfection.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

Dear Anonymous Passerby Don’t worry, you’re safe now! Your act of casual cruelty was successful. The complaint you lodged with the HOA [Homeowners Association] was heard. They had me take down the small tree fort that I built on this location with my sons during the pandemic. No longer will its presence offend your walk past my house. Please enjoy your stroll free from the sound of my children’s play and laughter. They are safely back inside now, watching television I’m sure. Enjoy the unobstructed view of my backyard. I will try to keep it up to code. Best, Dave

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

‘Now they well report them for not getting a permit to place that note on the tree.’

Borderingzero ‘Oi, you got a loicense fo’ that tree soign m8?’

MethodicMarshal ‘Dave, fight back. Don’t let the Karen win. Take over the HOA and change the rules. Work from inside the system if you must. Don’t let the children down. I really really need to know you didn’t let this idiot have her way. Let me know if you need help. Dave’s of the world UNITE!’

pauldeanbumgarner ‘I started participating in my communities HOA with three of my neighbors after some weird architecture rules they tried to implement(they wanted us to all paint our fences dark brown for some reason). ‘Come to find out, out of the hundred or so residences only about eight people show up to each meeting making us a good third of the votes. Of those eight two of them were fairly reasonable and one guy proclaims himself a libertarian and votes every new rule down. ‘With our voting power our fences can now be whatever color, the pool is getting a waterslide, and we made sure instead of making additions to the clubhouse at the pool no one uses the HOA fee now includes sewer and trash in exchange for an additional $5 a month. Plus we upset the brown fence Karen’s so much they stopped showing up to meetings. ‘If you cant beat em join em.’

Buff Doge

READ MORE

17 very satisfying takedowns of these supremely entitled ‘Karens’

Source Reddit u/killHACKS