A Merseyside pub’s latest rename throws two fingers up to the government
Dan Davies, CEO of Rockpoint Leisure – which owns several pubs in the Wirral area – has unveiled a second rename for what used to be The James Atherton, in New Brighton.
You probably remember when it was rebranded The Three Bellends, in October 2020, as a response to the government’s mishandling of the pandemic. The …er …’characters’ in question were Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, and the head honcho himself – Boris Johnson.
Here’s how that happened.
Rockpoint Leisure – The James Atherton gets a name change to reflect the mood of amazing crew and customers to: The Three 🛎🛎🛎Ends #VictoriaQuarter #NewBrighton #LiverpoolBay @wearethentia @UKHofficial @beerandpub @BIIandBIIAB @experience_101 pic.twitter.com/iWIqwSRWKd
— Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) October 14, 2020
As the hospitality sector tries to come to terms with the news of another delay to the end of coronavirus restrictions, Dan vented some of his frustrations by renaming The Three Bellends to The Two Helmets.
<>
#TheTwoHelmets #NewBrighton we should be #OpenForAll pic.twitter.com/SOYLLzf0Ng
— Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) June 15, 2021
Here’s Jack Hunter‘s new design coming to life.
Let’s roll again. The James Atherton (The Three 🛎🛎🛎🔚‘a) New Brighton gets another name change to reflect the mood of the nation. Rockpoint Leisure 🤘🏻 #openforall @alanvibe @wearethentia @UKHofficial @BIIandBIIAB @beerandpub @ladbible @haveigotnews @skiddle @ThePoke @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/6p89hbsj4U
— Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) June 15, 2021
Dan told the Liverpool Echo –
“The north to Boris Johnson is Islington and he just hasn’t got a clue what he’s talking about and neither has Matt Hancock.”
Couldn't have come up with a better name @danieldaviesRPL @ElaineWITV @RogerJ_01 #NewBrighton https://t.co/dAeu2lCkfJ
— Susan Nugent 💋⚽️🍸📷 (@SusanNugent2) June 15, 2021
From those that brought you the #ThreeBellends last year.
Staying on point now that DC has gone… #TheTwoHelmets pic.twitter.com/mNvPngM6wF
— Paul Martin (@paulmartin83) June 15, 2021
Absolutely brilliant 😂😂😂 https://t.co/01iaNY5al0
— Charlotte (@charlhugh) June 15, 2021
@danieldaviesRPL Didn’t think you could top the three bellends but you have 👏👏🤣🤣🤣
— Gary P (@gazza742w) June 15, 2021
We can’t help wondering if there’ll be another rebrand before all this ends.
1 down, 2 to go…
— Ant (@Ant_Writer) June 15, 2021
READ MORE
A Merseyside pub has been renamed The Three Bellends in protest at Covid rules – 6 ringing endorsements
Source Dan Davies H/T Liverpool Echo Image Dan Davies
More from the Poke
Boris Johnson’s Australia trade deal will save us ‘up to’ £1.22 a year each – only 5 responses you need
The Scotland goalie became a meme after that stunning Czeck goal – 13 favourites