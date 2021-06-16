News

A Merseyside pub’s latest rename throws two fingers up to the government

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2021

Dan Davies, CEO of Rockpoint Leisure – which owns several pubs in the Wirral area – has unveiled a second rename for what used to be The James Atherton, in New Brighton.

You probably remember when it was rebranded The Three Bellends, in October 2020, as a response to the government’s mishandling of the pandemic. The …er …’characters’ in question were Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, and the head honcho himself – Boris Johnson.

Here’s how that happened.

As the hospitality sector tries to come to terms with the news of another delay to the end of coronavirus restrictions, Dan vented some of his frustrations by renaming The Three Bellends to The Two Helmets.

Here’s Jack Hunter‘s new design coming to life.

Dan told the Liverpool Echo

“The north to Boris Johnson is Islington and he just hasn’t got a clue what he’s talking about and neither has Matt Hancock.”

We can’t help wondering if there’ll be another rebrand before all this ends.

