A Merseyside pub has been renamed The Three Bellends in protest at Covid rules – 6 ringing endorsements
A pub in New Brighton, Wirral, which falls under the Liverpool region’s tier 3 restrictions, has had a temporary change of name in protest at the measures.
What is usually The James Atherton is currently going by the impressive name of ‘The Three Bellends’, complete with a stunning new sign, featuring the PM, Dominic Cummings, and Matt Hancock.
The makeover was revealed by Daniel Davies, CEO of Rockpoint Leisure – which owns the pub and others in the area.
Rockpoint Leisure – The James Atherton gets a name change to reflect the mood of amazing crew and customers to: The Three 🛎🛎🛎Ends #VictoriaQuarter #NewBrighton #LiverpoolBay @wearethentia @UKHofficial @beerandpub @BIIandBIIAB @experience_101 pic.twitter.com/iWIqwSRWKd
— Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) October 14, 2020
Jack Hunter, the graphic designer responsible for the sign, was shocked at the level of interest in the project he’d helped bring to life.
Never did I think, that a mad idea sent my way at half 11 on a Monday night would receive this much coverage 😂 long live The Three Bellends 🔔🔔🔔 biggest design to date! 😂@danieldaviesRPL pic.twitter.com/e8KfTvfx6W
— Jack Hunter (@jacktthunter) October 14, 2020
Twitter’s best Boris Johnson parody responded to the “honour”.
Deeply honoured to have this pub in New Brighton renamed in honour of myself and my esteemed colleagues. #Lockdown2 #ThreeBellends pic.twitter.com/9zX1wQxtod
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2020
I'm sure @susie_dent could confirm, but my understanding is that 'bellend' is a derivation of 'beloved and endearing'.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2020
Here’s what other people thought of the move.
1.
A Sign of the Times. https://t.co/isHYWN3eX4
— Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 14, 2020
2.
Not sure I've ever seen a Special Adviser on a pub sign before. https://t.co/938sYorGtY
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) October 14, 2020
3.
Now that’s a rebrand https://t.co/6wJxHdUlXu
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 14, 2020
4.
You have to love the pointed sense of humour in Liverpool – The Three Bellends https://t.co/LhGCfW3baa
— Fintan Ryan (@fintanr) October 14, 2020
5.
It’s safe to say I wasn’t disappointed when I looked to see why “The Three Bellends” was trending…
— Moon;🧚🏽♀ (@HoneydewTales) October 14, 2020
6.
My day is now complete, something to bring a smile to everyone’s face
New Brighton Merseyside have got a cracking sense of humour😂
Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock & Dominic Cummings as the Three Bellends
If we’re up that way, we will be visiting for sure
pic.twitter.com/GykikUooMS
— kerry Hooper🌹 (@hewitson10) October 14, 2020
Daniel added a call to pub owners to join the creative protest, asking for other rebrand suggestions.
Rockpoint Leisure is calling on pubs across the land to follow us and do a temporary name change (for the duration of Marshal Law) to reflect the mood of the nation. Let’s get some name ideas going! The Three Bellends 🛎🛎🛎 #LongLiveHospitality RT @wearethentia @alanvibe pic.twitter.com/uNoX5oA2A2
— Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) October 14, 2020
We particularly enjoyed these suggestions:
The track and trace would be a great name for a boozer as well. Could make it really authentic by messing up orders in the same way they've ballsed up testing.
— ShakyP (@fed_lies) October 14, 2020
The Clowns Arms 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/7hLp1K54Pf
— Michelle 💚 💙 😷 #JoinAUnion #BlackLivesMatter (@mconway70) October 14, 2020
The Eton Mess
— Crone(akaCorona)🤒Alone😷 (@PamillaBAV1) October 14, 2020
Finally, in true plague-response tradition, Jaime Carroll had a suggestion.
Go to The Three Bellends, have a pint, and wait for all this to blow over. https://t.co/xbc2iPiL9Q
— ☠️ The Carroll in the Woods ☠️ (@JaimeCarroll87) October 14, 2020
