A Merseyside pub has been renamed The Three Bellends in protest at Covid rules – 6 ringing endorsements

A pub in New Brighton, Wirral, which falls under the Liverpool region’s tier 3 restrictions, has had a temporary change of name in protest at the measures.

What is usually The James Atherton is currently going by the impressive name of ‘The Three Bellends’, complete with a stunning new sign, featuring the PM, Dominic Cummings, and Matt Hancock.

The makeover was revealed by Daniel Davies, CEO of Rockpoint Leisure – which owns the pub and others in the area.

Jack Hunter, the graphic designer responsible for the sign, was shocked at the level of interest in the project he’d helped bring to life.

Never did I think, that a mad idea sent my way at half 11 on a Monday night would receive this much coverage 😂 long live The Three Bellends 🔔🔔🔔 biggest design to date! 😂@danieldaviesRPL pic.twitter.com/e8KfTvfx6W — Jack Hunter (@jacktthunter) October 14, 2020

Twitter’s best Boris Johnson parody responded to the “honour”.

Deeply honoured to have this pub in New Brighton renamed in honour of myself and my esteemed colleagues. #Lockdown2 #ThreeBellends pic.twitter.com/9zX1wQxtod — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2020

I'm sure @susie_dent could confirm, but my understanding is that 'bellend' is a derivation of 'beloved and endearing'. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2020

Here’s what other people thought of the move.

A Sign of the Times. https://t.co/isHYWN3eX4 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 14, 2020

Not sure I've ever seen a Special Adviser on a pub sign before. https://t.co/938sYorGtY — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) October 14, 2020

Now that’s a rebrand https://t.co/6wJxHdUlXu — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 14, 2020

You have to love the pointed sense of humour in Liverpool – The Three Bellends https://t.co/LhGCfW3baa — Fintan Ryan (@fintanr) October 14, 2020

It’s safe to say I wasn’t disappointed when I looked to see why “The Three Bellends” was trending… — Moon;🧚🏽‍♀‍ (@HoneydewTales) October 14, 2020

My day is now complete, something to bring a smile to everyone’s face New Brighton Merseyside have got a cracking sense of humour😂 Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock & Dominic Cummings as the Three Bellends If we’re up that way, we will be visiting for sure

pic.twitter.com/GykikUooMS — kerry Hooper🌹 (@hewitson10) October 14, 2020

Daniel added a call to pub owners to join the creative protest, asking for other rebrand suggestions.

Rockpoint Leisure is calling on pubs across the land to follow us and do a temporary name change (for the duration of Marshal Law) to reflect the mood of the nation. Let’s get some name ideas going! The Three Bellends 🛎🛎🛎 #LongLiveHospitality RT @wearethentia @alanvibe pic.twitter.com/uNoX5oA2A2 — Daniel Davies (@danieldaviesRPL) October 14, 2020

We particularly enjoyed these suggestions:

The track and trace would be a great name for a boozer as well. Could make it really authentic by messing up orders in the same way they've ballsed up testing. — ShakyP (@fed_lies) October 14, 2020

The Eton Mess — Crone(akaCorona)🤒Alone😷 (@PamillaBAV1) October 14, 2020

Finally, in true plague-response tradition, Jaime Carroll had a suggestion.

Go to The Three Bellends, have a pint, and wait for all this to blow over. https://t.co/xbc2iPiL9Q — ☠️ The Carroll in the Woods ☠️ (@JaimeCarroll87) October 14, 2020

