Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted about winning unopposed and it’s a glorious self-own
You’ll probably know all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican extremist who became the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a seat in the Home.
We only mention her – stick with us – because she’s been on Twitter boasting about the amount of votes she got despite running for Congress unopposed.
But ’empty’ doesn’t quite do this boast justice.
I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians.
And that's exactly what I'm doing.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 11, 2021
Because it turned into the ultimate self-own, as these people were only too delighted to point out.
How does an unopposed candidate lose 25% of the vote?
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) March 11, 2021
You ran unopposed.
And still only managed to get three quarters of the vote.
Great job, superstar.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 11, 2021
You managed to lose 25 percent of a one-person race. Sweet.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 11, 2021
But just in case the penny still hadn’t dropped …
I won a 100 meters race today.
No else was competing.
But I won.
See how stupid this sounds?
— Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) March 11, 2021
To conclude.
You’re the leader of the Low IQ-Anon.
— (@Sundae_Gurl) March 11, 2021
Source Twitter @mtgreenee H/T Indy100
