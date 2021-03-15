Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted about winning unopposed and it’s a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2021

You’ll probably know all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican extremist who became the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a seat in the Home.

We only mention her – stick with us – because she’s been on Twitter boasting about the amount of votes she got despite running for Congress unopposed.

But ’empty’ doesn’t quite do this boast justice.

Because it turned into the ultimate self-own, as these people were only too delighted to point out.

But just in case the penny still hadn’t dropped …

To conclude.

Source Twitter @mtgreenee H/T Indy100

