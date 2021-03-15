Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted about winning unopposed and it’s a glorious self-own

Politics

You’ll probably know all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican extremist who became the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a seat in the Home.

We only mention her – stick with us – because she’s been on Twitter boasting about the amount of votes she got despite running for Congress unopposed.

But ’empty’ doesn’t quite do this boast justice.

I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians. And that's exactly what I'm doing. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 11, 2021

Because it turned into the ultimate self-own, as these people were only too delighted to point out.

How does an unopposed candidate lose 25% of the vote? — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) March 11, 2021

You ran unopposed. And still only managed to get three quarters of the vote. Great job, superstar. — Jean L.P. Jaurès ⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 11, 2021

You managed to lose 25 percent of a one-person race. Sweet. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 11, 2021

But just in case the penny still hadn’t dropped …

I won a 100 meters race today. No else was competing. But I won. See how stupid this sounds? — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) March 11, 2021

To conclude.

You’re the leader of the Low IQ-Anon. — (@Sundae_Gurl) March 11, 2021

