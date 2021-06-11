The video takedown of these ‘tidy home hacks’ is a fabulous watch

Life

This is very funny even after you’ve watched it twice, a fabulous video takedown of these ‘tidy home hacks’ which is exactly what they deserve.

Brilliant. It went viral after it was shared on Imgur and just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘Didn’t rotate the old toilet rolls to the top. Now the old ones on the bottom are going to get stale!’

Rowsus “Oh and those ass wipes” 😂😂😂

DwightSchrute69 ‘That spice drawer was pretty great. I wouldn’t even use 1/3 of them, but it was still great’

KnifeyMcStabYa ‘Being that organized should be illegal … Organized crime so to speak.’

Source Instagram @beauty_by_arleisha @_catben_ Instagram H/T Imgur thefixer25