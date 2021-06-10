This dog’s sudden realisation it’s in the wrong house is funny and entirely relatable

This dog’s sudden realisation that it’s in the wrong house is a funny, charming watch.

Fabulous.

‘I love how you can actually feel how mortified the poor pooch is.’ herpetderpet

And it was relatable, very relatable.

‘Me calling a stranger mom at the grocery store.’

doingthedo

‘Like you enter a wrong classroom in school and realise it only after seeing some unfamiliar faces.’

dpak_hk

‘Same when you accidentally get into a car that looks exactly the same as yours.’

pudding-juice

‘Oh good I’m not the only one having flashbacks 😂’

GhostShark