This dog’s sudden realisation it’s in the wrong house is funny and entirely relatable
Fabulous.
‘I love how you can actually feel how mortified the poor pooch is.’
herpetderpet
And it was relatable, very relatable.
‘Me calling a stranger mom at the grocery store.’
doingthedo
‘Like you enter a wrong classroom in school and realise it only after seeing some unfamiliar faces.’
dpak_hk
‘Same when you accidentally get into a car that looks exactly the same as yours.’
pudding-juice
‘Oh good I’m not the only one having flashbacks 😂’
GhostShark
In short …
‘Shit shit shit.’
matt-the-greatx
And these are the only sound effects you need.
Source Reddit u/maverick_man1111
