Boris Johnson took a plane to Cornwall to discuss climate change – 12 first-class responses

News

The leaders of the G7 countries, plus a few others, are currently heading to or in Cornwall for a summit at which the climate change crisis will be very high on the agenda.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson signalled his arrival with this tweet –

It’s about 250 miles from London to Cornwall, he didn’t really need to be there until Thursday – and he went by private jet.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

The wonderful Boris Johnson parody, @BorisJohnson_MP, had these choice observations.

“Build back greener!”

"By flying from London to Cornwall" pic.twitter.com/L0UMB2HNMm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 9, 2021

I'll ask them to join me in creating a fairer society, then I'll allow about 5 minutes for the laughter to die down… — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 9, 2021

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to notice the glaring hypocrisy.

1.

Is this for real? Did BJ really fly from London to Cornwall rather than take the train before lecturing the rest of us and other world leaders about being more green? Seriously? 🤨🙄 https://t.co/WQI1WwX1e1 — Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) June 9, 2021

2.

He flew to fucking Cornwall to talk about climate change https://t.co/7HqJ72XIJj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2021

3.

GREEN AS FUCK pic.twitter.com/LTDOj9M0hc — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 9, 2021

4.

If I wanted a greener world I would simply….not take a plane to Cornwall https://t.co/QBEX7oEULp — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 9, 2021

5.

Nothing says 'a greener future' quite like taking a private jet from London to Cornwall. https://t.co/lzy5kd9xTs — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 9, 2021

6.

Just popping out for a pint of milk https://t.co/sdGyvIQUo1 pic.twitter.com/P0JHwyxYDy — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) June 9, 2021

7.

"Let's build back greener" says man who just took a plane from London to Cornwall. https://t.co/S41sMzZnj4 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 9, 2021

8.

Plane stupid https://t.co/6LEH3zvt16 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) June 9, 2021

9.

Remember when he said "bunny hugging" and we all thought that was the most internationally embarrassing thing he'd do on climate change… Taking a plane to Cornwall was on nobody's radar! https://t.co/pH5mCxaRfE — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 9, 2021

10.

Sorry, you’re telling me that not only did nobody in this godforsaken government point out that flying from London to Cornwall to talk about, in part, climate change, was a bad idea; but also that nobody said: “But maybe let’s not do a press shot getting off the plane” https://t.co/4474Z4gVYm — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 9, 2021

11.

I'm just popping down the shop. Does anyone want anything greener, fairer, and cleaner, or shall I just tromp all over shit because I can? pic.twitter.com/Bds6dp3mCQ — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) June 9, 2021

12.

Flying to Cornwall to promote building back greener is like promoting healthy eating by scoffing your way out of a sarcophagus made of Big Macs. https://t.co/20t3RMiDD5 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 9, 2021

At least we can be sure the PM did all the necessary preparation before jetting off.

Just Boris preparing to fly from London to Cornwall this afternoon pic.twitter.com/SD1JEk2lBC — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) June 9, 2021

READ MORE

Boris Johnson used the cringe-inducing expression “bunny-hugging” in the climate summit – 9 favourite reactions

Source Boris Johnson Image Boris Johnson