Boris Johnson took a plane to Cornwall to discuss climate change – 12 first-class responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2021

The leaders of the G7 countries, plus a few others, are currently heading to or in Cornwall for a summit at which the climate change crisis will be very high on the agenda.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson signalled his arrival with this tweet

It’s about 250 miles from London to Cornwall, he didn’t really need to be there until Thursday – and he went by private jet.

The wonderful Boris Johnson parody, @BorisJohnson_MP, had these choice observations.

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to notice the glaring hypocrisy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

At least we can be sure the PM did all the necessary preparation before jetting off.

