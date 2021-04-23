Boris Johnson used the cringe-inducing expression “bunny-hugging” in the climate summit – 9 favourite reactions

Twitter

On Thursday, which was – appropriately enough – Earth Day, President Biden chaired a video conference of 40 world leaders on the topic of climate change.

We still haven’t got used to US presidents being statesmanlike again, but that’s what he was as he made this address.

Joe Biden hosts summit on climate change and tells leaders 'it's a moral imperative'. The US president is to set out some ambitious targets and tells the world 'we can do it' in his opening statement. Read more: https://t.co/aTBWbNBM9r pic.twitter.com/AHDSFktDuD — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 22, 2021

Sadly, the same couldn’t be said of Boris Johnson.

"It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive, politically correct green act of bunny hugging… This is about growth and jobs" says Prime Minister Boris Johnson at #EarthDay summit. Read more analysis here: https://t.co/xJZnKi3Xvi pic.twitter.com/z4NdLchGlI — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 22, 2021

Although expectations were understandably low, it seemed the PM had failed to meet them, leading to these reactions.

1.

Don't get me wrong, I too have taken recreational drugs in the past. But never immediately before appearing on national television. pic.twitter.com/7ZDNBNHKCD — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 22, 2021

2.

The embarrassment of this just raised the earth’s temperature by another 0.5 degrees pic.twitter.com/2Wke3hPFiL — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) April 22, 2021

3.

Best watch this curled up behind the sofa….it is truly cringeworthy. the most important issue we face today and he stumbles through ridiculous out of step bunny Hugging comments FGS ( you could replace the G with an F…) #EarthDay2021 https://t.co/CUKoqoiQML — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) April 22, 2021

4.

Can you imagine the interpreters trying to decipher this gibberish and translate it into their language. And what the delegates must think hearing statements like “it is not wrong to embrace a rabbit” emit from their earpiece? Global Britain? Global laughing stock more like. https://t.co/DoLK6njXB3 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 22, 2021

5.

The world is watching. It does not even occur to him that this may not translate well linguistically, let alone culturally. No words to describe the stupidity – the parochialism – the egocentricity of this behaviour. https://t.co/7fgtb9om5n — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) April 22, 2021

6.

"I'm not a bunny hugger!' Boris Johnson says. And the man can't even tell the truth about that pic.twitter.com/glbdzihvO5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 22, 2021

7.

8.

Sometimes I’ve felt out of my depth intellectually because I didn’t go to university – Johnson went to one of the finest , Balliol College , Oxford . Seeing this , what was I thinking ? https://t.co/YmpQjYWMoA — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) April 22, 2021

9.

Thank Christ there were no other world leaders watching …eh what! #BUNNYHUGGING https://t.co/CLsxGLB9W5 — @Marx_ist (#BothVotesSNP ) (@Marx_ist) April 22, 2021

Fraser Stewart had mixed emotions.

Sometimes I get anxious that I’ve communicated myself well or that I’m not smart enough to do what I’m doing, but then I remember that this man is prime minister and I get anxious for a whole different reason https://t.co/ab8hKL59fH — (@fraserjfstewart) April 22, 2021

