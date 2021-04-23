Twitter

Boris Johnson used the cringe-inducing expression “bunny-hugging” in the climate summit – 9 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2021

On Thursday, which was – appropriately enough – Earth Day, President Biden chaired a video conference of 40 world leaders on the topic of climate change.

We still haven’t got used to US presidents being statesmanlike again, but that’s what he was as he made this address.

Sadly, the same couldn’t be said of Boris Johnson.

Although expectations were understandably low, it seemed the PM had failed to meet them, leading to these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Fraser Stewart had mixed emotions.

Boris Johnson made an OJ Simpson joke as he struggled to put on a pair of gloves

