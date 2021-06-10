Boris Johnson said people could afford private tutors because they work hard – ‘must try harder’

News

During this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson twice made a claim that doesn’t bear much scrutiny.

We know – shocking news.

Boris Johnson twice says that children of wealthy parents have access to private tutoring "because of their parents' hard work". — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 9, 2021

Even for a man with chronic foot-in-mouth disease, it was spectacularly insensitive, and demonstrably inaccurate.

Twitter wasn’t going to let it pass, and the reactions were as scathing as the statements deserved.

1.

If you can’t afford private tuition for your children, it’s because you don’t work hard. Apparently. https://t.co/H35dfOvrwD — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 9, 2021

2.

Hey kids, if you don't have a private tutor, the prime minister says it's because your parents don't work hard enough. https://t.co/gI7om9aK0u — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 9, 2021

3.

Well, this is just massively offensive to the millions of parents working their arses off to put food on the table. 56% of people in poverty in the UK are in working families. It's just utter bollocks to think that only the rich work hard. https://t.co/94RN70KeQi — Daniel Sohege (@stand_for_all) June 9, 2021

4.

Especially big slap in the face for low-paid, hard-working nurses and carers etc whose wages are controlled by Johnson https://t.co/dmhBLswyfW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2021

5.

Johnson’s assertion kids of wealthier parents enjoy private tuition “because of their parents’ hard work” reeks of snobbery. Does the PM think lower paid cleaners, bus drivers, shop workers, nurses, etc don’t work hard? — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 9, 2021

6.

Some parents can’t afford tutors for their children, but Boris Johnson thinks children should simply choose wealthier parents, like he did. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 9, 2021

7.

8.

Millions of people who have kept us going through last 16 months – healthcare workers, bus drivers, supermarket staff, delivery drivers – can't afford private tuition.

I guess they should have worked a bit harder. https://t.co/zPK5jNPU9T — Real Britain (@realbritainros) June 9, 2021

9.

The greatest myth of British politics is that those who have the greatest advantages have earned them. I certainly haven't and neither has Johnson. https://t.co/RQ9iKv9juw — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 9, 2021

Labour MP, Paula Barker, had an additional point about the PM’s statement.

Johnson is no authority on hard work. When he was supposed to be leading us through a pandemic, he was allegedly too busy writing a book to pay for his divorce. How dare he denigrate so many hard working parents in this way? https://t.co/bYrb5XAusR — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) June 9, 2021

Source Ben Kentish Image Screengrab