Boris Johnson said people could afford private tutors because they work hard – ‘must try harder’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2021

During this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson twice made a claim that doesn’t bear much scrutiny.

We know – shocking news.

Even for a man with chronic foot-in-mouth disease, it was spectacularly insensitive, and demonstrably inaccurate.

Twitter wasn’t going to let it pass, and the reactions were as scathing as the statements deserved.

Labour MP, Paula Barker, had an additional point about the PM’s statement.

Source Ben Kentish Image Screengrab

