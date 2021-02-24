News

Boris Johnson said that journalists are always abusing people – everyone’s irony meters exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2021

We keep hearing about the damaging effects of lockdown on children, but one overlooked consequence of being in the classroom is the possibility of being visited by politicians.

During a visit to one school, former journalist Boris Johnson gave pupils some advice on going into political life.

Yet another Johnson gaffe for the list.

Journalists were, understandably, incensed by his comments.

Deputy Labour Leader, Angela Rayner, reminded people that the PM was no stranger to the use of abusive language.

Of course, as a former journalist, it might have been Johnson’s way of proving that you really do know your own tricks best.

As a bonus, here’s how Have I Got News For You addressed Johnson conspiring to have a journalist assaulted.

Who’s laughing now?

