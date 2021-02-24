Boris Johnson said that journalists are always abusing people – everyone’s irony meters exploded

News

We keep hearing about the damaging effects of lockdown on children, but one overlooked consequence of being in the classroom is the possibility of being visited by politicians.

During a visit to one school, former journalist Boris Johnson gave pupils some advice on going into political life.

Speaking to children at a school in South London the PM advises “don’t do politics immediately. Do lots of other things first.” He also says being a journalist is a “great job” but “sometimes you find yourself always abusing people… when maybe you feel sometimes a bit guilty” pic.twitter.com/oteD0mbU89 — Mollie Malone (@Mollie_Malone1) February 23, 2021

Yet another Johnson gaffe for the list.

I know Johnson is supposed to be a journalist and this is a bit awkward, but it’s amazing his expensive advisers haven’t told him to get some media training. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 23, 2021

Journalists were, understandably, incensed by his comments.

Just outrageous…

It's not 'abuse', Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, to hold you & your Govt to ferocious account when your woeful mishandling of this crisis has given us the worst death toll in Europe. https://t.co/UnD8iCTpNr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021

It's like all the worst opinions about journalism in one. First that scrutiny of government is somehow abusive. As if we should all be nicer and more trusting of the nice men who run the country. https://t.co/qCY2ppwEvG — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 23, 2021

Gosh. The full quotes Journalists “are always abusing people” Not sure that’s the line at a careers fair pic.twitter.com/9cbv0zEluJ — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 23, 2021

Excited for the moment that "former journalist Boris Johnson" becomes "former Prime Minister Boris Johnson". https://t.co/Nxdr3fOLjG — Rhymer Rigby (@rhymerrigby) February 23, 2021

Deputy Labour Leader, Angela Rayner, reminded people that the PM was no stranger to the use of abusive language.

The same Boris Johnson who called gay men tank-topped bum boys and said Muslim women wearing burqas look like letterboxes and bank robbers? Bit rich given a Minister in his govt just attacked a young female black journalist for simply doing her job professionally and diligently. https://t.co/kLObvcnlN3 — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) February 23, 2021

Of course, as a former journalist, it might have been Johnson’s way of proving that you really do know your own tricks best.

1.

moralistic approach here from someone who was sacked by The Times for fabricating a quote https://t.co/nLHmAstUxy — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 23, 2021

2.

3.

Disgraced journalist Boris Johnson, who was accused of racism and homophobia following his articles, sacked twice for lying, and conspired to have a journalist beaten up, has complained that journalists are "always abusing people". You can’t write this shit. — Vitt (@Vitt2TsNoC) February 23, 2021

4.

The boss opens up about Darius Guppy. https://t.co/UjsFfcknr2 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 23, 2021

5.

"…but sometimes you find yourself always paying someone to beat the living shit out of your enemies" https://t.co/iU83JXwFdb — Daniel Seaward (@DanielCWord) February 23, 2021

6.

Journalists are "always abusing people," says Boris Johnson, who has previously called gay men “bumboys”, Muslim women "letterboxes", and black Africans "piccaninnies". pic.twitter.com/9wJOnG73kc — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 23, 2021

7.

There's saying the quiet bit loud. And then there's this. Is he ok?!? https://t.co/iPwb94rHjx — Alan Lockey (@Modern_Lockey) February 23, 2021

As a bonus, here’s how Have I Got News For You addressed Johnson conspiring to have a journalist assaulted.

Who’s laughing now?

READ MORE

This 3-year-old’s assessment of Boris Johnson is both brutal and hilarious

Source Mollie Malone Image Screengrab