A Republican asked if we can alter the moon’s orbit to fight climate change and it’s sheer lunar-cy

Videos

With climate change high on the agenda at the G7 summit, a Republican congressman has come up with an unusual solution to help save the planet.

Texas congressman Louie Gohmert asked a senior US government official if the moon’s orbit around the Earth – or the Earth’s orbit around the sun – might help fight climate change.

And he went viral – wildly viral – just not for the reasons he would have hoped.

ORBITS: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asks whether the Forest Service or the BLM can alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth in order to fight climate change during a House Natural Resources hearing pic.twitter.com/yYiOyi2cMZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2021

Gohmert was speaking with Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest Service, at a House natural resources committee hearing on Tuesday.

“I understand from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM [Bureau of Land Management], you want very much to work on the issue of climate change.

“We know there’s been significant solar flare activity, and so … is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?” Gohmert asked. “Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”

We’re not sure what’s more extraordinary – the question, or Eberlien managing to (just about) keep a straight face.

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

America is going to die of stupidity. 😳 https://t.co/johKCxzHRE — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 9, 2021

2.

everyone knows changing the moon’s orbit falls under the FDA not the Forest Service because it is regulated as a cheese https://t.co/9ilhs3Wriu — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 9, 2021

3.

Is it really possible for an elected official to be this stupid? https://t.co/EHP8JDg9kC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2021

4.

I know the answer to the question by Rep. Louie Gohmert. Captain Marvel. She can alter planetary orbits with her superpowers. I’m going to work on a bipartisan resolution asking for her help. https://t.co/Mp25aA6tdh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 9, 2021

5.

Members of Congress should have to take an entrance exam. https://t.co/SHMHg5FRBC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2021

6.

stop being evasive, ma’am. yes or no: can park rangers change the laws of time and space or can’t they https://t.co/sOHiahqDT7 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 9, 2021

7.

People *say* they want creative problem-solvers but look how they treat one when he shows up. https://t.co/eokarNv0In — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 9, 2021

8.

Mo Brooks obliviously tweeted out his gmail password a few days ago and he's STILL not the dumbest member of congress https://t.co/0wRH1UrSof — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 9, 2021

9.

Perhaps there is a way to inject bleach into the moon's orbit https://t.co/JEll2OTzCQ — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) June 9, 2021

10.

There are two equally distressing possibilities for explaining this. 1) Gohmert thinks we can adjust the orbits of the Earth or Moon or tweak solar activity. 2) He’s knows that’s impossible & is being sarcastic because he thinks addressing climate change is always impossible. https://t.co/LFS9KF5ZK7 — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) June 9, 2021

11.

All right, folks. Shut it down. We've reached the nadir of dumbfuckery and Louis Gohmert jersey needs to be retired today. https://t.co/5tQO74ZtfM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 9, 2021

READ MORE

Non-British people shared the British things that really baffle them – 27 favourites

Source Twitter @Forbes Image Pixabay