This cop magnificently shutting down a far right gun activist at Pride has gone viral all over again
This clip of a far right gun activist being epically shut down by a cop at Pride has gone wildly viral all over again.
Kaitlin Bennett, also known as the ‘Kent State gun girl’, covered an LGBT+ Pride in Iowa for Infowars a couple of years back and the way she is schooled by this police officer is simply magnificent.
It was shared by Redditor 666tranquilo and, well, watch.
Boom.
‘You’re free to be about your business, please don’t get any more complaints.’
It’s fair to say it probably didn’t go entirely the way she was hoping.
READ MORE
Gary Lineker had the best response to people saying he’s ‘Marxist’ for backing BLM
Source Reddit u/666tranquilo
More from the Poke
Our 17 favourite funny responses to Matt Hancock’s latest weird walk
This tale of a job interview gone epically wrong had people in horrified hysterics