Gary Lineker had the best response to people saying he’s ‘Marxist’ for backing BLM

Celebrity

You’ll probably have seen the grim footage of England football fans booing their own players for taking the knee before their final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Romania.

And former England star turned Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker surely nailed it when he said this.

If you boo @England players for taking the knee, you’re part of the reason why players are taking the knee. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2021

He certainly managed to wind up all the usual suspects, a sure sign that he hit absolutely the right note.

If you don’t boo a bunch of spoiled millionaire ball chasers taking the knee to a Marxist cult whose stated aim is defunding the police and dismantling the nuclear family, then you should sharpen up your sense of irony. Or just do what saint Gary, the moral supremacist says. Boo https://t.co/BNJIDUig6C — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) June 6, 2021

The one-time London mayoral candidate wasn’t the only one making the ‘Marxist’ connection.

Here for all the idiots claiming it’s “Marxist” because the Daily Mail told them — Ashley (@Mr_AJA) June 6, 2021

love seeing marxist trend because you just know it’s filled with idiots who have no fucking clue what it actually means 😭 — jessica drew’s gf (real) (@ssapphicspider) June 6, 2021

For whom Lineker had the perfect response.

Some folk on here are accusing me of being a Marxist. A ridiculous accusation, I’ve never marked someone in my life. Didn’t even come back for corners if I could avoid it. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 7, 2021

Boom.

The same people labelling everyone ‘Marxist’ as an insult are the same ones calling for fan ownership of football clubs. — Lars 🇵🇪 (@ChalkBarm) June 7, 2021

We’re with LBC presenter James O’Brien.

Some of the highest paid twentysomethings on the planet are secretly Marxists but they accidentally blew their cover by expressing their opposition to racism before playing football. I think I've got it now. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 6, 2021

READ MORE

Nigel Farage got the red card for supporting so-called fans booing players who take the knee

Source Twitter @GaryLineker