Gary Lineker had the best response to people saying he’s ‘Marxist’ for backing BLM

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2021

You’ll probably have seen the grim footage of England football fans booing their own players for taking the knee before their final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Romania.

And former England star turned Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker surely nailed it when he said this.

He certainly managed to wind up all the usual suspects, a sure sign that he hit absolutely the right note.

The one-time London mayoral candidate wasn’t the only one making the ‘Marxist’ connection.

For whom Lineker had the perfect response.

Boom.

We’re with LBC presenter James O’Brien.

