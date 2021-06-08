‘Mummy cat introduces new kitten to doggy friend’

Latest in an occasional series, ‘awww! of the week’ goes to this clip of a mummy cat, her kitten and a doggy friend shared by memezzer over on Reddit.

Awww!

‘It’s as if the ma cat was saying “come here, it’s OK, this is Uncle Dog, he will take care of you, if I’m not here.”‘

whizzwr

“Child, I’d like you to meet your totally biological dad and not some bastard who skipped town and never pays child support.”

CameronMaydjQh

‘I love how she’s straight up reminding him to be gentle. Mama speak is universal!’

dragonchilde

‘And then suddenly the cat just starts squashing the kitten with her paw.’

JuliaBoot

‘My actual heart actually exploded.’

Thunk_Logic