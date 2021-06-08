Videos

Lembit Opik constantly ringing Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky News is today’s best thing

Poke Staff. Updated June 8th, 2021

A Sky News interview with former England football manager Sven Goran Eriksson about the teams chances at the Euros was made a whole lot more entertaining by a most unlikely source – Lembit Opik.

The former Lib Dem MP appeared to keep trying to phone Eriksson while he was talking live on Sky to Kay Burley.

We know this because his picture kept appearing on the screen and, well, have a watch for yourself (skip forward to 50 seconds if you really want to cut to the chase).

And it made everyone’s day better.

Then the man himself got in touch with @scottygb who sent the clip viral.

And this person had a theory.

However it happened, we’re with @ChrisMasonBBC.

Last word to Kay Burley.

