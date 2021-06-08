Lembit Opik constantly ringing Sven Goran Eriksson on Sky News is today’s best thing

Videos

A Sky News interview with former England football manager Sven Goran Eriksson about the teams chances at the Euros was made a whole lot more entertaining by a most unlikely source – Lembit Opik.

The former Lib Dem MP appeared to keep trying to phone Eriksson while he was talking live on Sky to Kay Burley.

We know this because his picture kept appearing on the screen and, well, have a watch for yourself (skip forward to 50 seconds if you really want to cut to the chase).

An interview with Sven Goran-Eriksson on @SkyNews keeps getting interrupted with a picture of Lempit Opik trying to ring him and I am COMPLETELY LOSING IT pic.twitter.com/XNdcq6IFmK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2021

And it made everyone’s day better.

That thing when you're trying to tell Sky News about being England manager between 2000 and 2006 but Lembit Öpik keeps calling you pic.twitter.com/UrHwJsaIhT — Alex Partridge 🦁🦁🦁 (@alexpartridge87) June 8, 2021

Then the man himself got in touch with @scottygb who sent the clip viral.

Hi Scotty, well spotted. Please await further announcements. — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) June 8, 2021

And this person had a theory.

Isn't Lembit calling Sky rather than Sven?? We've stopped using Facetime for broadcast lives because of stuff like this – and privacy risks. — Rob Lawrence (@RobLawrence) June 8, 2021

However it happened, we’re with @ChrisMasonBBC.

This is so wonderfully absurd https://t.co/SxE4o3yvAU — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) June 8, 2021

Last word to Kay Burley.

Also the way @KayBurley wrapped the interview. Hilarious. (Apols for typo above: it is of course Lembit) pic.twitter.com/0dP0Kvt8Du — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2021

