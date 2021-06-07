Nigel Farage got the red card for supporting so-called fans booing players who take the knee

News

The disconcertingly named Euros 2020 are about to start, with teams currently playing warm-up friendlies to prepare for the contest.

Unfortunately, there has been a sour note to England’s fixtures, due to booing from some spectators when the players take a knee to highlight the fight against racism.

Blows my mind that Marcus Rashford, who literally ensured children are being fed in some of the poorest parts of the north east, is wearing captain’s armband, leading players in taking the knee, and paying supporters are still booing his act. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) June 6, 2021

To be clear about the booing, tickets for these friendlies were restricted to members of the England supporters club. This is the hardcore fanbase who will also have many of the Euros tickets. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) June 6, 2021

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke out against the so-called fans’ behaviour.

🗣️ "You have to put yourself in the shoes of a young player about to represent his country" 🗣️ "We are determined more than ever to take a knee in this tournament" Gareth Southgate reiterates his sadness of some #ENG fans booing the players taking a knee v Austria pic.twitter.com/1gks5OQakM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2021

There was a lot of support for the team – and condemnation of the booing.

If you boo @England players for taking the knee, you’re part of the reason why players are taking the knee. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2021

Proud of the England team for doing this. Taking the knee is about making a stand against racism and racial injustice.

Anti-racism is not something you should boo. Unless, of course, you’re a racist. https://t.co/x8Zeb65qID — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 6, 2021

people referring to football fans who start booing at players taking the knee should really refer to them as racism fans #ENGROM — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 6, 2021

Disgusting to hear so many supposed England fans loudly boo a team with many black players for taking the knee to protest racial inequality, then loudly cheer one of those black players when he scored.

Next time these idiots boo, the players should walk off. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2021

But there’s always one – and it’s often this one.

He wasn’t finished …

There was a certain irony about his position.

Nigel Farage here. Suggesting that Gareth Southgate is divisive. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/gF2VEZoaHa — jamie (@_jamiestarr) June 6, 2021

Nigel Farage calling the best england team coach in decades ‘divisive’ whilst he divided a country & pushed through a brexit that even he says is a shit idea Brexit england really is a dump pic.twitter.com/3w2Z9roOQw — Laughs (@laughslongtime) June 6, 2021

These reactions show exactly what tweeters thought of his hot takes.

1.

The right: Freedom of expression is under attack, the left is trying to silence people they disagree with Also the right: No, not THAT freedom of expression https://t.co/03EOFi070z — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 6, 2021

2.

Might boo at the cenotaph during the 2 minute silence and say i'm not actually booing poppies i'm just booing against wars sure all the i'm just booing marxism crowd would be totally fine with that https://t.co/iU4jiRFD9x — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader) June 6, 2021

3.

Imagine being so smooth brained that you equate taking the knee with Marxism. — Jonathan Liu (@_jonathanliu) June 6, 2021

4.

“Let’s keep politics out of football this summer” – a politician, speaking about football, in the summer — Duncan (@duncan_19) June 6, 2021

5.

Nigel Farage – "never knowingly missed an opportunity to spout divisive neo-fascist shite since the 1970s!" 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iSzopoJoXb — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 6, 2021

6.

Ah yes, I remember the section in Das Kapital about taking the knee — •• (@agirlcalledlina) June 6, 2021

7.

That's right Nigel. England fans don't want politics to disrupt them while they sing songs about the second world war. https://t.co/XGqeKbwpWb — Chris Taylor (@christotaylo) June 6, 2021

In conclusion, Farage’s former colleage at LBC, James O’Brien, had this observation.

Some of the highest paid twentysomethings on the planet are secretly Marxists but they accidentally blew their cover by expressing their opposition to racism before playing football. I think I've got it now. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 6, 2021

