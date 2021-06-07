News

Nigel Farage got the red card for supporting so-called fans booing players who take the knee

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2021

The disconcertingly named Euros 2020 are about to start, with teams currently playing warm-up friendlies to prepare for the contest.

Unfortunately, there has been a sour note to England’s fixtures, due to booing from some spectators when the players take a knee to highlight the fight against racism.

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke out against the so-called fans’ behaviour.

There was a lot of support for the team – and condemnation of the booing.

But there’s always one – and it’s often this one.

He wasn’t finished

There was a certain irony about his position.

These reactions show exactly what tweeters thought of his hot takes.

In conclusion, Farage’s former colleage at LBC, James O’Brien, had this observation.

