Dominic Raab thinks taking the knee is from Game of Thrones and the entire internet shook its head

Here’s so-called foreign secretary Dominic Raab asked what he thought of Premier League footballers taking the knee last night when the football season returned after a 100-day break because of coronavirus.

It turns out that taking the knee isn’t for Raab and anyway, he thinks it’s a bit of nonsense that people only started doing after … watching Game of Thrones?

Well, that’s one theory.

Or it could be a protest against the unfair treatment of black Americans that was started by American footballer Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback sat instead of standing during the national anthem, and later knelt to raise awareness of police brutality, becoming a national – and global – talking point.

Game of Thrones, though. Here’s exactly what people made of it on Twitter.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @talkRADIO