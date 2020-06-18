Dominic Raab thinks taking the knee is from Game of Thrones and the entire internet shook its head

Here’s so-called foreign secretary Dominic Raab asked what he thought of Premier League footballers taking the knee last night when the football season returned after a 100-day break because of coronavirus.

It turns out that taking the knee isn’t for Raab and anyway, he thinks it’s a bit of nonsense that people only started doing after … watching Game of Thrones?

Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: “I take the knee for two people; the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.” Listen live ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c@JuliaHB1 | @DominicRaab pic.twitter.com/HbCIrCFKKV — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) June 18, 2020

Well, that’s one theory.

Or it could be a protest against the unfair treatment of black Americans that was started by American footballer Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback sat instead of standing during the national anthem, and later knelt to raise awareness of police brutality, becoming a national – and global – talking point.

Game of Thrones, though. Here’s exactly what people made of it on Twitter.

1.

“This take a knee thing… maybe it’s got a broader history but it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones” Foreign secretary of the Britain, Dominic Raab, there https://t.co/7inZrQuPmj — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 18, 2020

2.

I for one am amazed that a man who didn’t know we were cut off from France by a sea thinks “taking a knee” is from Game Of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/Wb6RzNTAHc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 18, 2020

3.

Another example, sadly, of a politician glorying in ignorance. If you have no idea of the origin of taking a knee, if you think of it as a sign of subjugation, then you are alarmingly ill-informed. https://t.co/OwrTMnzNlL — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 18, 2020

4.

Dominic Raab once confused me for a different asian man so nothing he has to say about race will ever surprise me. https://t.co/7XL0lzrL9P — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 18, 2020

5.

Unbelievable..

Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab thinks taking the knee is from Game of Thrones.

This Government continues to shame us to the world. https://t.co/XeI2HYpF5d — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 18, 2020

6.

It's easy to write this off as just Raab being thick, but it's more him being deliberately dismissive, belittling what taking the knee means, trying to shrug aside something important as pop culture fluff that can be easily ignored. https://t.co/hKk4Bnze4G — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) June 18, 2020

7.

Hancock saying Daniel Rashford.

Raab saying taking the knee is from Game of Thrones. This is a open contempt and dismissal of black people. They'll play it off as a joke, but they clearly do not care what we have to say. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 18, 2020

8.

Apparently the fall of the Berlin Wall was based on that Some Mothers Do Have ‘Em episode when Frank Spencer ends up on roller skates https://t.co/JhHNzFja3l — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 18, 2020

9.

This is not just insulting to the #BlackLivesMatter

movement, it is deeply embarrassing for Dominic Raab. He is supposed to be the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. https://t.co/4ZLAOlSUko — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 18, 2020

10.

Saluting was invented by Blackadder — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 18, 2020

To conclude …

not sure what the high point of this Dominic Raab carcrash is: – calling GoT "the Game of Thrones"

– making up a story about his own marriage proposal

– whitesplaining BLM

– making up his own theory as to why protestors take a knee

– just being a nob 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/tQSNibugJJ — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 18, 2020

And this.

A golden rule in life is that saying “it’s a bit like Game Of Thrones” is always the sign of a lack of any thought at all. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 18, 2020

Source @talkRADIO