A sneaky trick for stealing pizza is giving people trust issues
A TikTok user named @LonelyPepperoni has shared a clip showing how to sneak a bit of pizza without anyone being able to tell.
@lonelypepperoni
@miladmirg ##fypシ ##foryoupage ##food ##foodtiktok ##foodie ##pizzapizza ##cheese ##cheesepizza ##pizza ##nobodyneedstoknow
Daylight robbery in progress.
Although the pizza box is labelled @miladmirg – a popular TikToker and sandwich artist – the clip doesn’t appear to be on his TikTok anymore.
Here’s some of what TikTok had to say.
We’ll never look at a sliced pizza the same way again.
