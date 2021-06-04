A sneaky trick for stealing pizza is giving people trust issues

Videos

A TikTok user named @LonelyPepperoni has shared a clip showing how to sneak a bit of pizza without anyone being able to tell.

Daylight robbery in progress.

Although the pizza box is labelled @miladmirg – a popular TikToker and sandwich artist – the clip doesn’t appear to be on his TikTok anymore.

Here’s some of what TikTok had to say.

We’ll never look at a sliced pizza the same way again.

READ MORE

This pizza delivery driver went viral after he followed the instructions in some style

Source @LonelyPepperoni H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab