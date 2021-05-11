This pizza delivery driver went viral after he followed the instructions in some style

Videos

The footage of this pizza delivery guy went viral because he followed the instructions to the word. Not only that, he added a final flourish and now everyone wants him to deliver their pizza.

The clip was shared by Redditor Dull_Tonight and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Good vibes indeed.

‘The scuttle at the end was the proverbial cherry on top.’ Zandandido ‘I love it! As a delivery driver these kind of things always brighten up my day.’

theflamingspil ‘I hope you gave that man a good tip because he f-cking earned it.’

SelfSustaining

Not everyone saw the funny side though.

‘I guess this particular guy didn’t mind, but these “dance, monkey!” requests are just so cringeworthy and disrespectful. Delivery drivers are typically underpaid and overworked as it is, now they have to put up with garbage like this, in a service industry where not fulfilling a customer’s every request can cost them money or risk their jobs. ‘Even if the tip is set and done by the time the pizza is delivered, there are enough assholes that would call to complain or threaten to switch vendors if they don’t get their song and dance to giggle about.’

squirrel_tincture

Source Reddit u/Dull_Tonight