Bad day? Could be worse, one of these 13 people might be your neighbour

Bad day? Well, it could be worse after Redditor oilpaintroses asked people to share their wildest neighbour stories.

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 13 of the very best (absolute worst).

1.

‘She dug up my fancy flowers and replanted them in her own yard, 15 feet away.’

lalalimabean

2.

‘I felt this. My neighbour took my new blueberry and raspberry bushes and stuck them in her yard. She replaced them with sticks she found.’

TheEffingRiddler

3.

‘Had a neighbour who wouldn’t let anyone use his driveway because he didn’t want it to get dirty. Anyone including himself. He parked on the street outside. If he thought you were having a party he would drag a bunch of plastic bags full of god knows what to the end of his driveway so no one could turn around it. One time I came home and he was outside hosing it down in the rain. To his credit, I’ve never seen a cleaner driveway.’

StretchDude

4.

‘She has a penchant for going around sticking nails in people’s tires at night. This has happened dozens of times to nearly everyone on the street, though she’s slowed down since more people started installing video cams and motion-sensor lights in their driveways.’

Dahhhkness

5.

‘I lived in a neighbourhood with a homeowners association, and a board member sent me a letter saying my neighbor and I had to mow our lawns on the same day, cut the grass to the same height, and mow the same pattern to create uniformity.’

mrsheikh

6.

‘Pulled us over pretending to be a police officer, saying that we had somehow broken the law whilst pulling out of our driveway and that she was “going to call it in.” She isn’t a cop lol.’

fluffybabypuppies

7.

‘Took my parents to court because he lost in our Homeowners Association Chairman election. Some people just have too much free time. He actually demanded we pay his legal fees after he lost in court. Twice.’

shelldubbs

8.

‘My neighbour obsessively picks leaves off her lawn, even if there’s only one on the ground. She also yells at other neighbors who have leaves on their lawns.’

DTownForever

9.

‘My neighbour was hopping my fence during the day when I was at work to use my pool. When I confronted him, he claimed he had an agreement with the previous tenant that he could use the pool whenever he wanted.’

Linux4ever_Leo

10.

‘My neighbour tracks our every movement. Every time I get home, she’ll walk outside and tell me I was three minutes late or two minutes early and then ask me why.’

Competitive-Menu-146

11.

‘My neighbour mowed my lawn without my permission, broke his lawn mower, and then asked me to replace the blades.’

Kagrok

12.

‘On the day we moved into our new house, the neighbour came over unannounced and started pointing out which trees in our yard he wanted us to cut down.’

Frontsaladfrontblunt

13.

‘My neighbour has taken it upon himself to be the neighborhood surveillance person. My “favorite” encounter was catching him literally camping out in my front yard bushes early morning, spying on neighbours a few doors down. He had a coffee mug, note pad, blanket…’

Jugs-Judy

Source Reddit u/oilpaintroses