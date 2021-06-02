Life

17 fabulous text exchanges with gloriously unexpected plot twists

Poke Staff. Updated June 2nd, 2021

Not all text exchanges go the way you’re expecting, obviously.

But it’s not often (never) that the plot twists are as funny – or unexpected – as this, 17 fabulous text messages that have been saved for your viewing pleasure.

1. ‘I have a boyfriend’

(via)

2. ‘Wrong person mum’

(via)

3. ‘Eternal love’

(via)

4. 🙁

(via)

5. ‘Surprise surprise’

(via)

6. ‘I thought my GrubHub driver died for a second’

(via)

7. ‘Honest birthday exchange’

(via)

8. ‘Do you have what?’

(via)

9. ‘I’m drunk …’


(via)

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke