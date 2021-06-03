Donald Trump deleted his blog because it was being mocked and you can probably guess what happened next

News

With no Twitter, Facebook or Instagram to rant on, having been suspended from all three, Donald Trump set up a personal blog, named ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’.

It sounds far more statemsmanlike than he ever did.

Right now at mar a lago, from the desk of Donald Trump everything is going normally. pic.twitter.com/sWbkpwk1AH — J.D.Acosta (@STXparanormal) May 5, 2021

Just 29 days later, his spokesperson has confirmed that the blog has been taken down, teling the Washington Post that the former president was unhappy that it had low readership and people were making fun of it.

A Trump adviser told The Washington Post that the former president shut down his blog because he didn’t like that this platform was being mocked and had so few readers. https://t.co/GQLpdikBg0 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) June 2, 2021

Trump's blog appears to be gone pic.twitter.com/yI9hAR3Ozs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2021

Did somebody mention snowflakes?

If he wasn’t happy that his blog was mocked, he’s not going to like what happened on Twitter when it was taken down.

1.

Now that Trump's blog has shut down, should we refer to him going forward as "former blogger" or "failed blogger?" — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 2, 2021

2.

"'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' was preceded in death by Trump Airlines, Trump beverages, Trump: The Game, numerous Trump casinos, Trump magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump Steaks, a Trump travel website, Trump telecom, Trump University, and Trump Vodka." https://t.co/ruqFutNEt1 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 2, 2021

3.

Trump's blog lasted about two Scaramuccis https://t.co/2A93hu97ck — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2021

4.

Barack Obama has a Grammy, an Emmy, a Nobel Prize, 2 terms as President, a Twitter account, and 2 hugely successful websites. Donald Trump has 2 impeachments, 2 active criminal investigations and 1 failed blog. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 2, 2021

5.

lol this lazy motherfucker told his idiot supporters he was starting a whole new social media service and then couldn't even update his blog more than twice without quitting https://t.co/F4xYwicID5 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 2, 2021

6.

I’ve had kidney stones that lasted longer than Trumps blog…and they were more bearable. — Dad With No Filter 🇨🇦 (@JimmySaj) June 2, 2021

7.

So, farewell then, Donald Trump's "From the Desk of Donald Trump" blog.

It lasted for fewer days than the number that you played golf during your first few months in office.

And it was just as shit.

Which seems poetic.

Enjoy prison! pic.twitter.com/mG1caQrUBs — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) June 2, 2021

8.

His own fault for naming the site The Measly Reader. https://t.co/4YhyRaOOgU — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 3, 2021

9.

About as many people read his blog as showed up at his inaugural. #TrumpBlog — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) June 2, 2021

10.

Two reasons why Trump's blog didn't succeed: Trump doesn't have the ability to write more than 280 characters at a time. Trump supporters don't have the ability to read more than 280 characters at a time. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) June 2, 2021

11.

Jason Miller's official roll is now "Director of Make Them Stop Laughing at Me."https://t.co/7RQ59vV4JQ — John Gerhrdstein (@GerhardStein17) June 2, 2021

12.

Liza Minnelli has outlived Donald Trump's blog — “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” — where he shared false statements after social media companies banned him. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 2, 2021

13.

Trump just called me asking if I’d lip sync him again, it was so sad — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 2, 2021

When Anthony Scaramucci can mock something’s lack of longevity, you know things have hit rock bottom.

Trump’s blog couldn’t make it to 3 Scaramucci’s. Too much work. He is gone. FOREVER — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 2, 2021

