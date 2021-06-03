News

Donald Trump deleted his blog because it was being mocked and you can probably guess what happened next

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2021

With no Twitter, Facebook or Instagram to rant on, having been suspended from all three, Donald Trump set up a personal blog, named ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’.

It sounds far more statemsmanlike than he ever did.

Just 29 days later, his spokesperson has confirmed that the blog has been taken down, teling the Washington Post that the former president was unhappy that it had low readership and people were making fun of it.

Did somebody mention snowflakes?

If he wasn’t happy that his blog was mocked, he’s not going to like what happened on Twitter when it was taken down.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

When Anthony Scaramucci can mock something’s lack of longevity, you know things have hit rock bottom.

