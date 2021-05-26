News

A grand jury will decide whether to prosecute Donald Trump – and he can’t tweet about it

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2021

After gathering evidence related to the business practices of Donald Trump since 2018, Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, has convened a grand jury to decide whether there are grounds for prosecution.

In an unusual move, the grand jury will sit on three days each week – for six months, which gives some indication of the volume of evidence being presented.

We can only imagine what his tweets would have been like right now.

Luckily, we don’t have to imagine how these people are reacting, because they haven’t been banned from Twitter.

