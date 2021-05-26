A grand jury will decide whether to prosecute Donald Trump – and he can’t tweet about it

News

After gathering evidence related to the business practices of Donald Trump since 2018, Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, has convened a grand jury to decide whether there are grounds for prosecution.

Grand jury convened in Trump criminal probe to hear evidence, weigh potential charges https://t.co/MXL5g6R59e — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2021

BREAKING: MANHATTAN DA CY VANCE CONVENED A GRAND JURY TO PROSECUTE TRUMP. IT IS HAPPENING. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 25, 2021

In an unusual move, the grand jury will sit on three days each week – for six months, which gives some indication of the volume of evidence being presented.

The Grand Jury is expected to sit 3 days a week. It probably makes Trump very nervous that they are already working longer hours than he ever did. https://t.co/EaBhjZgfn1 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 25, 2021

We can only imagine what his tweets would have been like right now.

Trump really wants to tweet about the grand jury now convening in NY to investigate and consider indictments against him. He really, really wants to. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 25, 2021

Official Trump statement regarding the news of Manhattan DA Cy Vance convening a grand jury to weigh possible indictments: pic.twitter.com/JjQ1qZJVgJ — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) May 25, 2021

Luckily, we don’t have to imagine how these people are reacting, because they haven’t been banned from Twitter.

1.

With the convening of a Grand Jury we are a big step closer to a Criminal Indictment of the most corrupt President in US history. And when that Indictment comes, we will be a big step closer to restoring our Democracy. Can’t come soon enough. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 26, 2021

2.

“A grand jury? That’s all they got? My juries are the best juries. The most beautiful juries you’ve ever seen. They’re at least a hundred grand.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 26, 2021

3.

TRUMP GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION FUCK YEAH LET'S GO oh my god is it possible to overdose on schadenfreude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 25, 2021

4.

This might be the closest the legal system gets to literally indicting a ham sandwich. https://t.co/G5Tfp7U5cg — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) May 26, 2021

5.

Meanwhile, Florida man fucked beyond belief.https://t.co/BDf48vicUY — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 25, 2021

6.