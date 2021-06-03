A lorry crash left the A14 covered in tomato puree – 11 plum responses
The A14 in Cambridgeshire became a real-life joke set-up, when two lorries collided, spilling tomato puree and olive oil over the road, leaving a slick that looked like Quentin Tarantino’s idea of a buddy comedy.
A14 in Cambridgeshire shuts after tomato puree spillage https://t.co/Sq5JEtj3QR
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 2, 2021
Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, but we doubt the clean-up crew relished the prospect of dealing with it.
Under normal circumstances, an accident closing 23 miles of a major road would be no joking matter, but these weren’t normal circumstances, and the puns just kept coming.
1.
Surely you can passata reasonable speed? 😬 https://t.co/39h7tp7xaN
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 2, 2021
2.
So this was the sauce of all the traffic problems in Cambridge today.https://t.co/8i87aARmWK
— Anthony Burt (@AnthonyJBurt) June 2, 2021
3.
Police have warned drivers against going pasta than the speed limit. https://t.co/rlhYnr3t2a pic.twitter.com/8J3KtEnScJ
— Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) June 2, 2021
4.
The Road could be shut for hours, according to my Sauces. https://t.co/impWjJVwGR
— Alf (@whoelsebutalf) June 2, 2021
5.
Delayed drivers were said to be seeing red. https://t.co/ZBtSvyBCIm
— june lewins (@joonloons) June 2, 2021
6.
It might take a while for all the traffic to ketchup: Tomato puree spillage closes A14 in Cambridgeshire https://t.co/rLxyh3Pg9J
— Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) June 2, 2021
7.
A14 closed after two lorries spilt tomato puree and olive oil across the road. Apparently one lorry jack-knifed, causing the second one to jack-knife, in a dolmio effect. https://t.co/r9Lrn18hgQ
— Drivelcast (@drivelcast) June 2, 2021
8.
Apparently police are watching recordings on Ketchup.
Tomato puree spillage closes A14 in Cambridgeshire https://t.co/XR8T6gfISb
— Si Hallett (@da_big_fish) June 2, 2021
9.
The driver said he would've driven differently, with the benefit of Heinz sight. pic.twitter.com/inAb5j94pC
— Gene McGurk (@magawk) June 2, 2021
10.
the truck was involved in a collision with a VW Passata
— Rob Jacques (@KnutCrosswords) June 2, 2021
11.
Sounds like the driver might not have been😎 concentrating
— Rick Burin (@rickburin) June 2, 2021
David Baddiel spotted a huge missed opportunity.
Where the fuck are The Two Ronnies when you need them? https://t.co/FGNOe8K2kv
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 2, 2021
But seriously, we hope nobody gets canned over this.
Image Screengrab
