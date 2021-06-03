News

A lorry crash left the A14 covered in tomato puree – 11 plum responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2021

The A14 in Cambridgeshire became a real-life joke set-up, when two lorries collided, spilling tomato puree and olive oil over the road, leaving a slick that looked like Quentin Tarantino’s idea of a buddy comedy.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, but we doubt the clean-up crew relished the prospect of dealing with it.

Under normal circumstances, an accident closing 23 miles of a major road would be no joking matter, but these weren’t normal circumstances, and the puns just kept coming.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

David Baddiel spotted a huge missed opportunity.

But seriously, we hope nobody gets canned over this.

Favourite 6 jokes about the theft of a £1m sex toys lorry

Source BBC News

