A lorry crash left the A14 covered in tomato puree – 11 plum responses

News

The A14 in Cambridgeshire became a real-life joke set-up, when two lorries collided, spilling tomato puree and olive oil over the road, leaving a slick that looked like Quentin Tarantino’s idea of a buddy comedy.

A14 in Cambridgeshire shuts after tomato puree spillage https://t.co/Sq5JEtj3QR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 2, 2021

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, but we doubt the clean-up crew relished the prospect of dealing with it.

Under normal circumstances, an accident closing 23 miles of a major road would be no joking matter, but these weren’t normal circumstances, and the puns just kept coming.

1.

Surely you can passata reasonable speed? 😬 https://t.co/39h7tp7xaN — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 2, 2021

2.

So this was the sauce of all the traffic problems in Cambridge today.https://t.co/8i87aARmWK — Anthony Burt (@AnthonyJBurt) June 2, 2021

3.

Police have warned drivers against going pasta than the speed limit. https://t.co/rlhYnr3t2a pic.twitter.com/8J3KtEnScJ — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) June 2, 2021

4.

The Road could be shut for hours, according to my Sauces. https://t.co/impWjJVwGR — Alf (@whoelsebutalf) June 2, 2021

5.

Delayed drivers were said to be seeing red. https://t.co/ZBtSvyBCIm — june lewins (@joonloons) June 2, 2021

6.

It might take a while for all the traffic to ketchup: Tomato puree spillage closes A14 in Cambridgeshire https://t.co/rLxyh3Pg9J — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) June 2, 2021

7.

A14 closed after two lorries spilt tomato puree and olive oil across the road. Apparently one lorry jack-knifed, causing the second one to jack-knife, in a dolmio effect. https://t.co/r9Lrn18hgQ — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) June 2, 2021

8.

Apparently police are watching recordings on Ketchup. Tomato puree spillage closes A14 in Cambridgeshire https://t.co/XR8T6gfISb — Si Hallett (@da_big_fish) June 2, 2021

9.

The driver said he would've driven differently, with the benefit of Heinz sight. pic.twitter.com/inAb5j94pC — Gene McGurk (@magawk) June 2, 2021

10.

the truck was involved in a collision with a VW Passata — Rob Jacques (@KnutCrosswords) June 2, 2021

11.

Sounds like the driver might not have been😎 concentrating — Rick Burin (@rickburin) June 2, 2021

David Baddiel spotted a huge missed opportunity.

Where the fuck are The Two Ronnies when you need them? https://t.co/FGNOe8K2kv — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 2, 2021

But seriously, we hope nobody gets canned over this.

READ MORE

Favourite 6 jokes about the theft of a £1m sex toys lorry

Source BBC News Image Screengrab