A Republican candidate set fire to a mask and was savagely burned on Twitter – 9 favourite takedowns

Politics

Republican Josh Mandel reckoned he was striking a blow for freedom when he set fire to a face mask and shared the video on Twitter.

Mandel, a Donald Trump fan who will be standing for election to the Senate next year, got lots of attention, just not necessarily the kind the Marine veteran and former Ohio state treasurer would have wanted.

Here are our 9 favourite burns.

1.

Nothing screams freedom like standing in a stairwell lighting a mask on fire. Impressive! — Mark Witkowski (@Hail2Pitt_Steel) June 2, 2021

2.

This is what we call performative moronics https://t.co/138VyuMGZb — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2021

3.

When do you burn your seatbelts, clown. — Bruno 🇺🇸 4 Congress CA23 Against Kevin McCarthy (@BrunoAmato_1) June 2, 2021

4.

So you lit an uncontrolled fire, indoors, and walked away? Continuing the proud Republican tradition of acting criminally, I see. — TacoHurricane (@hurricane_taco) June 2, 2021

5.

In this compelling performance, the mask represents his dignity. https://t.co/NjFCb7nVwU — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 2, 2021

6.

Wait…was that supposed to make you look tough? Like a freedom fighter? You burned a mask? I remember our patients leaving the COVID Field Hospital in NYC last year. One guy couldn’t lift his arms to scratch his nose after 8 weeks of fighting the disease. You’re super tough. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 2, 2021

7.

Your tweet was so melodramatic I thought you were going to eat the burning mask. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 2, 2021

8.

I can't with this fool thinking he's tough & fierce for burning his mask. Sweetie, all I see here is a giant toddler marinated in ignorance throwing a temper tantrum. #WearAMask https://t.co/YIPVZAH2r9 — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) June 2, 2021

9.

Wears all this protective gear because the Marines tell him too but draws the line at a little paper mask because he was told to. Got it pic.twitter.com/GRfWvCV9Cz — Jerry Toupal (@mosmos69) June 2, 2021

To conclude …

hey Josh, for a guy who claims to hate socialism, you sure do love being publicly owned — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 2, 2021

And this.

READ MORE

An American listed the weirdest things that are perfectly normal to Brits and went wildly viral

Source Twitter @JoshMandelOhio