Tim Martin wants looser EU immigration rules because he can’t find staff – 12 bitter takedowns

Wetherspoons boss and avid Brexit backer, Tim Martin, is calling for a more liberal immigration policy for EU workers, as the prediction that the UK would struggle to find hospitality staff turns out not to be Project Fear.

🍻 Tim Martin, an ardent Brexiteer, said the Government should introduce a visa system to alleviate some of the pressures on companies https://t.co/VE4OnZWLOc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2021

It’s fair to say there hasn’t been much sympathy for the multi-millionaire businessman, who was one of the most vocal supporters of ending freedom of movement, as these responses show.

1.

How it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/EiaCv4YwHr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2021

2.

You couldn't make it up is an over-used line, but really – you couldn't make it up: https://t.co/4G92Xzk9Wj — Chris Grey (@chrisgreybrexit) June 1, 2021

3.

I see Tim Martin, aka Wetherspoons pro-Brexit gammon Thundercat, now wants EU migration to help his staff shortage. — cluedont (@cluedont) June 1, 2021

4.

Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to tackle bar staff shortage There aren't enough foreheads in the world for the amount of slapping this demands.

https://t.co/7JXFXjouem — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 1, 2021

5.

"We know what we voted for" update: https://t.co/YheYHsjmEu — DARTH BREXIT (@Darth_Brexit_) June 1, 2021

6.

Literally just trolling me nowhttps://t.co/WsxNtVhglv — Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) June 1, 2021

7.

Are you fucking shitting me https://t.co/VCAdr44M5C — 🌊🌊🌊 Chairman Mardikins 🖤🕷 (@IAmMardikins) June 1, 2021

8.

and when he finds out who caused this shortage of EU workers he’s going to be very cross etc https://t.co/ZriRVcb62C — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 1, 2021

9.

The UK, 2016-2020: “Fuck off.” The UK, 2021: “Ok you can come back to serve us beer but only when we say so what do you mean fuck off?” pic.twitter.com/RhkCf8WI9s — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 1, 2021

10.

Tim sowing: Ha ha, fuck yeah. This is great.

Tim reaping: https://t.co/WfKQcQvb5Q — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 1, 2021

11.

Finally a Brexit benefit. Tim Martin is going to have to pay decent wages! https://t.co/2Y7akt52Iz — uɥoɾ (@__J0HN___) June 1, 2021

12.

Why wouldn't people want to jump through bunch of bureaucratic hoops then get treated like shit at the border for chance to work in Weatherspoons without ability to use that as stepping stone to better job prospects and potentially build life in the UK? https://t.co/I2Cd5FTTHg — Pawel Swidlicki (@pswidlicki) June 1, 2021

In conclusion –

somewhere a village has lost it's Tim Martin — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 1, 2021

