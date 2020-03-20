Wetherspoons owner Tim Martin says people should keep going to pubs despite coronavirus – only 5 responses you need

Wetherspoons owner Tim Martin has been out and about today telling everyone to keep going to pubs like his, despite government advice not to go out because of coronavirus.

The boss of Wetherspoons Tim Martin says shutting pubs over the #coronavirus outbreak is "over the top" and they should stay open – despite government advice that people should avoid them. For more on this interview, head here: https://t.co/awJUMMm8JE pic.twitter.com/q45HAoPtRi — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 20, 2020

And while we head off to double check Martin’s qualifications in public health and stuff like that, here are the only 5 responses you need.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoons boss on #r4today saying that closing pubs because of Coronavirus is over the top and there should be no extension to the Brexit transition. It’s grossly irresponsible from him and it’s irresponsible to give him a platform that reaches millions of people. — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 20, 2020

Tim Martin, Wetherspoons owner and millionaire on #r4today saying pubs shouldn’t be shut and Brexit should carry on as planned.

Could this sort of bollox just fuck off forever please? We’ve got enough shit to deal with without that selfish, ignorant arsewipe trolling us all. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 20, 2020

I just heard Tim Martin, owner of Wetherspoons, say on @SkyNews there has been 'very little transmission of the virus in pubs.'

HOW THE F*CK DOES HE KNOW?

This is insane stupidity from a reckless selfish millionaire putting money before health.

Don't go to Wetherspoons. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2020

If it’s true Tim Martin has been distributing leaflets contrary to WHO guidelines (and I don’t say this lightly) I think I’d quite like him to be arrested. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 20, 2020

Unless he's announcing Wetherspoons are working on a new vaccine involving beer slops and pork scratchings, there is simply no need to talk, or listen, to Tim Martin. #r4today — SJ2 (@sjames1132) March 20, 2020

Nice of Radio 4 to give air time to public health expert Tim Martin, so that he can explain why his being able to sell cheap beer is more important than people dying.#r4today #CoronaCrisis — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 20, 2020

To conclude, this …

Adam Kay has a degree in medicine and before giving up being a doctor to write and perform, worked in hospitals for years. Tim Martin owns Wetherspoons and has a vested interest in pubs staying open. Difficult to know who to trust on this, though. https://t.co/RXkvFeLTfv — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 20, 2020

And this.