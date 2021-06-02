The media calling Carrie Johnson “First Lady” has gone down as well as you’d expect

News

With the wedding ring now firmly on her finger, Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie is now officially Mrs. Johnson.

Carrie Johnson now shares her name with Dominic Cummings former job description. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 30, 2021

She can forget about wedding planning and focus on the important things, like choosing wallpaper to replace the stuff that’s falling off the walls of their Downing Street flat.

"Now @BorisJohnson £840-a-roll wallpaper is peeling off! What a Carrie on. Experts are called BACK in to fix PM's costly Downing Street décor." After being given a pasting for getting Tory donors to pay for gold wallpaper in his No.11 flat, Johnson faces fresh embarrassment. 🏴‍☠️ — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) May 19, 2021

She’ll also be expected to attend functions with the PM, pressing the flesh or doing the Birdy Dance, or whatever passes for polite engagement during a pandemic.

The reports surrounding her first such engagement have made people’s hackles rise.

All eyes on Carrie Johnson in first role as UK first lady at G7 summit https://t.co/kiLYwh9DgH — The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2021

Boris Johnson may have modelled his recent incarnation on Donald Trump, but the UK doesn’t recognise the position of First Lady – or gentleman – for the PM’s spouse.

These reactions have it covered.

1.

Ffs – we are not Americans. We don’t have a First Lady. Let’s not start that shit! All eyes on Carrie Johnson in first role as UK first lady at G7 summit https://t.co/IMQOCW4vU7 — dee lomas #FBPE #3.5% #FBPPR #GobShiteClub (@deelomas) June 1, 2021

2.

“All eyes on the surgeon’s wife in her role as his wife during the crucial operation“… would sound kind of weird, wouldn’t ithttps://t.co/cVnkZu60OT — Facts Central (@StillDelvingH) June 1, 2021

3.

I'm pretty sure the Queen is the first lady of the UK. https://t.co/gmJIErJKqT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 1, 2021

4.

I hate this kind of thing. First Lady my arse. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) June 1, 2021

5.

I don’t pay my sub to have the Guardian parroting populist crap like the Sun. Sort it out. — Ali H 🕷💙 (@McookAli) June 1, 2021

Carrie Johnson’s position in the parade of Johnson wives came up once or twice, but this said it best.

She's not the first lady. I doubt she'll be the last.https://t.co/qJDKXYH502 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 1, 2021

Perhaps we’d be better off with the First Cat – or should that be ‘furst’?

RT if you’d prefer me to host them pic.twitter.com/nN2PFxoXxj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 1, 2021

