Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds had a secret wedding and Twitter threw shade, not confetti

News

After the red herring of last week’s ‘save the day’ cards, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have been married in a short ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Mr Johnson, 56, exchanged vows with Ms Symonds, 33, at the Catholic Cathedral in Londonhttps://t.co/WJfqv8eQA3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 29, 2021

There were questions about how a divorced man had managed to get his nuptials held* at the foremost Roman Catholic church in England.

The catholic church’s commendable flexibility in marrying the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds will bring great hope to other divorced Catholics, lesbians and gay men — Mike Craven (@Cravenma) May 29, 2021

I see lots of Roman Catholics and constitutional lawyers trying to puzzle out the validity of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s marriage. Surely the answer is simple – the rules don’t apply to him. — Andrew Graystone (@AndrewGraystone) May 30, 2021

*You’re making up your own jokes now.

Some people thought it might have been a distraction from any negative news surrounding the PM.

Larry the Cat declined his invitation stating that he did not wish to attend a dead cat ceremony #BorisWedding — Andrew 💙🩸 (@CourierBoyUK) May 29, 2021

I asked Carrie if she would make me the happiest man alive, by helping me distract attention from Dominic Cummings.#boriswedding pic.twitter.com/E06n3pxmyY — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 29, 2021

Perish the thought.

Twitter threw more than confetti – it threw shade.

1.

I just couldn't wait to get married! I'm only unfaithful to married women, and there's no way I can wait until next year to cheat on Carrie. #BorisWeddinghttps://t.co/mpF81mursS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 29, 2021

2.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his upcoming divorce pic.twitter.com/oura7N4F0j — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2021

3.

Des Swayne's best man speech was memorable. Therese Coffey had to wrestle him off the mic after two sentences, then he went out in the car park and smashed all the guest's motors up with a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/CsQ3r18G4H — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) May 29, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in secret this morning apparently. I guess they had to as a church full of people laughing as they made promises in their vows would've really ruined it for them. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 29, 2021

5.

De Piffle Johnson gets down on one knee.

"I want to ask you a question, Carrie"

"What's the cheapest wedding we can do, as I'm broke but I need a diversion."

https://t.co/ONM1SxaLrJ — june lewins (@joonloons) May 29, 2021

6.