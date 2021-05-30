News

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds had a secret wedding and Twitter threw shade, not confetti

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2021

After the red herring of last week’s ‘save the day’ cards, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have been married in a short ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

There were questions about how a divorced man had managed to get his nuptials held* at the foremost Roman Catholic church in England.

*You’re making up your own jokes now.

Some people thought it might have been a distraction from any negative news surrounding the PM.

Perish the thought.

Twitter threw more than confetti – it threw shade.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

