‘First time driving with dad’ is a dad joke that passes with flying colours

Life

We’ve watched this a few times now and it still makes us smile even though we know exactly what’s coming.

It’s a video posted by @ariiiiibaaby over on TikTok that went wildly viral because, well, watch.

Boom!

Here are just three of the many, many things people said about it.



And quite a few people (men) accused @ariiiiibaaby of ‘having no sense of humour’. So this follow-up video was just for them.

Still brilliant.

READ MORE

An American asked Brits to explain Wetherspoons and everyone made the same joke

Source TikTok @ariiiiibaaby