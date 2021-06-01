Life

‘First time driving with dad’ is a dad joke that passes with flying colours

John Plunkett. Updated June 1st, 2021

We’ve watched this a few times now and it still makes us smile even though we know exactly what’s coming.

It’s a video posted by @ariiiiibaaby over on TikTok that went wildly viral because, well, watch.

@ariiiiibaabyNever asking him again 😐. ##ConjuringHorror ##TeamUSATryout ##Dad ##Driving ##Newdriver ##teens ##Dadsoftiktok

♬ Vacation – Dirty Heads

Boom!

Here are just three of the many, many things people said about it.

And quite a few people (men) accused @ariiiiibaaby of ‘having no sense of humour’. So this follow-up video was just for them.

@ariiiiibaabyReply to @tripste WELCOME TO BLOOPERS! we hope you guys enjoy because we loved making it💕 @fw._rissaa ##Trending ##Crashdummy ##Bloopers ##dadsoftiktok

♬ Relaxed everyday loop BGM – Milk

Still brilliant.

Source TikTok @ariiiiibaaby

