‘First time driving with dad’ is a dad joke that passes with flying colours
We’ve watched this a few times now and it still makes us smile even though we know exactly what’s coming.
It’s a video posted by @ariiiiibaaby over on TikTok that went wildly viral because, well, watch.
@ariiiiibaabyNever asking him again 😐. ##ConjuringHorror ##TeamUSATryout ##Dad ##Driving ##Newdriver ##teens ##Dadsoftiktok
Boom!
Here are just three of the many, many things people said about it.
And quite a few people (men) accused @ariiiiibaaby of ‘having no sense of humour’. So this follow-up video was just for them.
@ariiiiibaabyReply to @tripste WELCOME TO BLOOPERS! we hope you guys enjoy because we loved making it💕 @fw._rissaa ##Trending ##Crashdummy ##Bloopers ##dadsoftiktok
Still brilliant.
READ MORE
An American asked Brits to explain Wetherspoons and everyone made the same joke
Source TikTok @ariiiiibaaby
More from the Poke
The Farage Burger may not be appetising – but you’ll relish the description
The Del Amitri singer’s 24 Hours on My Plate is a brilliant antidote to Orlando Bloom and Mark Wahlberg